RX Japan's MEDICAL JAPAN 2025 OSAKA Concludes with Strong Industry Attendance and New Business Opportunities
MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA attracted 10,812 industry professionals and 312 companies, showcasing innovative medical and healthcare solutions while fostering collaboration and business opportunities among top professionals, distributors, and sector leaders.
Osaka, Japan, March 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The recently concluded MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA, held at INTEX Osaka from March 5 to 7, successfully showcased innovation, collaboration, and business opportunities in the medical, elderly care, pharmacy, and healthcare industries.
Over three days, the event attracted 10,812 industry professionals from Japan and worldwide. Featuring 312 companies, it showcased cutting-edge devices and wellness solutions. MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA brought together top medical professionals, distributors, hospital owners, investors, and business leaders, fostering innovation and partnerships in the sector.
Spotlight on Global Innovation
MEDICAL JAPAN has consistently showcased the latest advancements, and this year introduced a new addition, the Healthcare Digital Transformation Exhibition to meet the growing demand for digital tools in healthcare. This new exhibition offered companies a chance to enter the expanding Japanese market and reach across Asia.
In addition to digital transformation solutions, MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA featured product launches in medical devices, healthcare technology, pharmaceuticals, and elderly care. Visitors experienced products firsthand, while exhibitors increased brand visibility, built relationships, and explored strategic partnerships. The event's sub-shows also enabled exhibitors to connect with new opportunities across related industries.
Breakthrough technologies featured included: Mid-air Imaging Display from MIRAI BAR Corp; Lifting Medical Device Therfact™ from YSMEDI INC.; Delivery Service Robot from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Brain Vibroacoustric Device from ARIBIO CO., LTD.; NeckWare™ from SURGELOUP®
MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA offered excellent networking and business development opportunities, with active meetings, live product demonstrations, and on-the-spot negotiations. Exhibitors engaged directly with decision-makers seeking new products and solutions. The event attracted quality buyers and distributors from Japan and abroad, eager to source the latest advancements in healthcare.
Moreover, MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA hosted complimentary sessions that provided invaluable learning opportunities. The seminars covered emerging technologies, industry trends, and regulatory developments, attracting industry leaders, medical experts, researchers, and corporate executives, fostering a collaborative environment for knowledge sharing.
Some of the topics discussed include: AI’s Role in Digital Transformation in Healthcare; Top 10 Dental Industry Strategies for 2025; The Future of Medical Data Distribution; Expanding Emergency Medical Care; Learning from Europe’s; Digital Transformation in Medical Care
The sessions offered practical insights and encouraged active discussions, promoting dialogue across disciplines. Exhibitors also leveraged the seminars to align their offerings with emerging industry needs, ensuring their products stay at the forefront of the healthcare market.
With the successful conclusion of the Osaka edition, attention now turns to MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO, scheduled for October 1-3, 2025, at Makuhari Messe, Japan. The Tokyo edition is projected to welcome 650 companies and 18,000 visitors, setting the stage for a record-breaking event.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., and as one of Japan’s largest and most comprehensive medical and healthcare trade shows, it will gather professionals from hospitals, clinics, elderly care facilities, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare solution providers. MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO will offer a top-notch platform to explore remarkable technologies, new product launches, and global business opportunities, continuing to be the must-attend event for industry professionals committed to staying ahead in the evolving healthcare landscape.
Whether attending as a visitor or exhibitor, the event offers avenues to build partnerships, gain market insights, and explore the latest innovations in one of the world’s most dynamic healthcare markets. MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO invites companies to exhibit their innovations, engage with industry leaders, and establish a strong presence in Japan’s growing healthcare sector.
While visitor registration has not yet opened, interested attendees can visit MEDICAL JAPAN’s website for updates and priority access to groundbreaking medical technologies and exclusive networking opportunities.
Over three days, the event attracted 10,812 industry professionals from Japan and worldwide. Featuring 312 companies, it showcased cutting-edge devices and wellness solutions. MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA brought together top medical professionals, distributors, hospital owners, investors, and business leaders, fostering innovation and partnerships in the sector.
Spotlight on Global Innovation
MEDICAL JAPAN has consistently showcased the latest advancements, and this year introduced a new addition, the Healthcare Digital Transformation Exhibition to meet the growing demand for digital tools in healthcare. This new exhibition offered companies a chance to enter the expanding Japanese market and reach across Asia.
In addition to digital transformation solutions, MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA featured product launches in medical devices, healthcare technology, pharmaceuticals, and elderly care. Visitors experienced products firsthand, while exhibitors increased brand visibility, built relationships, and explored strategic partnerships. The event's sub-shows also enabled exhibitors to connect with new opportunities across related industries.
Breakthrough technologies featured included: Mid-air Imaging Display from MIRAI BAR Corp; Lifting Medical Device Therfact™ from YSMEDI INC.; Delivery Service Robot from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.; Brain Vibroacoustric Device from ARIBIO CO., LTD.; NeckWare™ from SURGELOUP®
MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA offered excellent networking and business development opportunities, with active meetings, live product demonstrations, and on-the-spot negotiations. Exhibitors engaged directly with decision-makers seeking new products and solutions. The event attracted quality buyers and distributors from Japan and abroad, eager to source the latest advancements in healthcare.
Moreover, MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA hosted complimentary sessions that provided invaluable learning opportunities. The seminars covered emerging technologies, industry trends, and regulatory developments, attracting industry leaders, medical experts, researchers, and corporate executives, fostering a collaborative environment for knowledge sharing.
Some of the topics discussed include: AI’s Role in Digital Transformation in Healthcare; Top 10 Dental Industry Strategies for 2025; The Future of Medical Data Distribution; Expanding Emergency Medical Care; Learning from Europe’s; Digital Transformation in Medical Care
The sessions offered practical insights and encouraged active discussions, promoting dialogue across disciplines. Exhibitors also leveraged the seminars to align their offerings with emerging industry needs, ensuring their products stay at the forefront of the healthcare market.
With the successful conclusion of the Osaka edition, attention now turns to MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO, scheduled for October 1-3, 2025, at Makuhari Messe, Japan. The Tokyo edition is projected to welcome 650 companies and 18,000 visitors, setting the stage for a record-breaking event.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., and as one of Japan’s largest and most comprehensive medical and healthcare trade shows, it will gather professionals from hospitals, clinics, elderly care facilities, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare solution providers. MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO will offer a top-notch platform to explore remarkable technologies, new product launches, and global business opportunities, continuing to be the must-attend event for industry professionals committed to staying ahead in the evolving healthcare landscape.
Whether attending as a visitor or exhibitor, the event offers avenues to build partnerships, gain market insights, and explore the latest innovations in one of the world’s most dynamic healthcare markets. MEDICAL JAPAN TOKYO invites companies to exhibit their innovations, engage with industry leaders, and establish a strong presence in Japan’s growing healthcare sector.
While visitor registration has not yet opened, interested attendees can visit MEDICAL JAPAN’s website for updates and priority access to groundbreaking medical technologies and exclusive networking opportunities.
Contact
RX Japan Ltd.Contact
Yijie Wang
+81-3-6739-4120
https://www.medical-jpn.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
Yijie Wang
+81-3-6739-4120
https://www.medical-jpn.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
Categories