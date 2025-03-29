Shop Rates Expands Hard Money Lending Services in Nashville, TN, Strengthening Support for Real Estate Investors and Contractors

Shop Rates is expanding its hard money loan services to help real estate investors, contractors, and agents secure fast, flexible financing. Offering quick approvals, high LTV ratios, and competitive rates, Shop Rates empowers fix-and-flip projects, rental investments, and new developments. By partnering with experienced professionals, Shop Rates ensures seamless transactions in Nashville’s booming market.