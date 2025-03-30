The Fab Foundation Announces Keynote Speakers for FAB25 Czechia
The Fab Foundation invites media partners to apply for media accreditation or schedule interviews with keynote speakers for its upcoming international conference on digital fabrication technologies, FAB25 Czechia.
Boston, MA, March 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FAB25 Czechia, the 21st annual international FABx conference — dedicated to digital fabrication, decentralized production, open innovation, and STEM education — will take place July 4-11, 2025, in Brno and Prague, Czech Republic. The event offers an eight-day program filled with thought-provoking lectures, hands-on workshops, and rich networking opportunities exploring the potential of advanced manufacturing.
Over 1,100 participants from more than 55 countries are expected to converge in the Czech Republic this summer in an effort to “Bridge the Gap” between culture and technology. The conference’s main theme will be considered through multiple pillars.
Program Tracks:
- Fab Labs: 25 Years and Beyond: A reflection on the past quarter century of the Fab Lab movement and a look into the future of digital fabrication
- From Maker to Market: Success stories detailing the role of open-source technology in product development and the impact of Fab Labs on local innovation
- Skills for the Digital Age: A discussion on advancements in STEM education, the future of hands-on learning, and opportunities for the next generation
- Emerging Technologies: An exploration of the latest advancements in digital fabrication, with a particular focus on 3D printing technology
The lineup of keynote speakers for FAB25 features luminaries and leading figures in digital fabrication and innovation:
- Neil Gershenfeld – Director of the Center for Bits and Atoms at MIT, birthplace of the Fab Lab movement
- Sherry Lassiter – President & CEO of the Fab Foundation, steward of the global Fab Lab Network
- Josef Průša – Founder of Prusa Research, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of 3D printers
- Bas van Abel – Founder of Fairphone, dedicated to ethical electronics production.
- Dale Dougherty – Founder of MAKE Magazine and pioneer of the Maker Movement
- Massimo Banzi – Designer and co-founder of Arduino, a globally renowned open-source platform for electronics and programming
- Scotty Allen – Globally renowned YouTuber of Strange Parts channel, software developer, and popularizer of digital manufacturing technologies
The Fab Foundation invites all media partners interested in receiving media accreditation for the event or arranging interviews with keynote speakers to contact fabevents@fabfoundation.org.
More information about the event can be found here: https://fab25.fabevent.org/
