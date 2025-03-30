Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Image Studios, Inc and NorthCoast Media Group
Appleton, WI, March 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Image Studios, Inc, was founded in 1965 and employs over 30 people in their Appleton, WI studio. Image Studios is an advertising company that produces commercial photography, video, and CGI for advertising, corporate publications, catalogs, annual reports, and website use. The company's full-service capabilities range from small-scale photo productions to nationally broadcast video productions.
The buyer, NorthCoast Media Group, is a woman-owned, full-service creative marketing studio providing marketing solutions, multimedia production, event management, and video and audio production services to clients of all sizes. From local non-profits to Fortune 500 companies, they provide their clients with innovative, customized solutions.
"I had a great experience working with Benchmark International and their team throughout the sale of my business. They took the time to really understand my company, what made it unique, and what I was looking for in a buyer. Their guidance, market knowledge, professionalism, patience, and strategic approach made all the difference in finding the right fit. Selling a business is a big decision, but they made the process smooth and manageable every step of the way. I would highly recommend Benchmark International to anyone looking for an M&A broker who truly cares!" -Donna Gehl, President, Image Studios, Inc
"A great result for both parties in this transaction as two reputable brands combine to strengthen their creative capabilities and expand upon their already well-established footprint in the market. We at Benchmark International wish the best and a prosperous future ahead for all involved." –Tyler Gonska, Associate Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
