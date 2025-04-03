RIDE Joins Annapolis Officials at Ribbon Cutting Welcoming Two U.S.-Built Battery Electric Buses to Maryland’s Capitol
Annapolis, MD, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- City officials unveiled two RIDE battery electric buses at a ceremony Thursday attended by dignitaries and local transit advocates.
RIDE Co-CEO Patrick Duan, joined officials and praised the city for trailblazing in Maryland.
“As many have mentioned, transportation is key to our environmental future and by choosing electric, Annapolis is leading the way in reducing emissions and creating a healthier environment for our community," Mr. Duan said in his remarks.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, who has been a vocal advocate for working to reduce the City’s carbon footprint, also spoke.
“These electric buses represent a significant step toward creating a greener Annapolis,” the mayor said. “By replacing diesel buses with clean energy alternatives, we’re improving air quality, reducing noise pollution, and leading by example in our efforts to live more sustainably.”
The buses, RIDE K7Ms, were built in Lancaster, CA. by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers Union, Local 105. RIDE and SMART are partners in an innovative community benefits agreement that gives preference in hiring to the formerly incarcerated, single parents and veterans.
About RIDE
Based in Lancaster, California, RIDE, founded in 2023, is the US spinoff of BYD and builds heavy duty vehicles including school buses, coaches and trucks for the US market. BYD is the only EV manufacturer to master battery, electric motors and vehicle control technologies. As a leader in clean energy solutions, RIDE has a positive impact on our communities and the environment.
Visit our website RIDE.CO to learn more.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | Community Relations Associate
alexa.trujillo@ride.co
RIDE Co-CEO Patrick Duan, joined officials and praised the city for trailblazing in Maryland.
“As many have mentioned, transportation is key to our environmental future and by choosing electric, Annapolis is leading the way in reducing emissions and creating a healthier environment for our community," Mr. Duan said in his remarks.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, who has been a vocal advocate for working to reduce the City’s carbon footprint, also spoke.
“These electric buses represent a significant step toward creating a greener Annapolis,” the mayor said. “By replacing diesel buses with clean energy alternatives, we’re improving air quality, reducing noise pollution, and leading by example in our efforts to live more sustainably.”
The buses, RIDE K7Ms, were built in Lancaster, CA. by members of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers Union, Local 105. RIDE and SMART are partners in an innovative community benefits agreement that gives preference in hiring to the formerly incarcerated, single parents and veterans.
About RIDE
Based in Lancaster, California, RIDE, founded in 2023, is the US spinoff of BYD and builds heavy duty vehicles including school buses, coaches and trucks for the US market. BYD is the only EV manufacturer to master battery, electric motors and vehicle control technologies. As a leader in clean energy solutions, RIDE has a positive impact on our communities and the environment.
Visit our website RIDE.CO to learn more.
Contact:
Alexa Trujillo | Community Relations Associate
alexa.trujillo@ride.co
Contact
RIDEContact
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Kelsey Cone
661-436-0513
byd.com
Categories