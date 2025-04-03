The Saint Cecilia Band Releases New Single "Roller" on Bong Load Custom Records
Bong Load is pleased to announce the release of Costa Rican hard rock band The Saint Cecilia’s latest single “Roller” due out on April 3, 2025.
Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Roller” is the fourth single from The Saint Cecilia’s upcoming eponymous full length, due out this fall on Bong Load. Hailing from the rugged, rain-forested central American country of Costa Rica, the band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Stewart Heigold, lead guitarist and vocalist Romain Garriot, bass player Guillame Devign, and drummer Daniel Solorazano.
The Saint Cecilia is set to play major music festivals in 2025, including Bottlerock in Napa, CA, Lovin' Life Music Festival in Charlotte, NC and Wonderfront in San Diego, CA. Safe to say that The Saint Cecilia are the biggest creative export out of Costa Rica since the Illustrated Catalog of Cocaine Troquelado.
“Roller” was produced by label co-founder Tom Rothrock, has also produced, recorded or mixed, Beck, Foo Fighters, Moby, Badly Drawn Boy, R. L. Burnside, Athlete, Sloan, Gwen Stefani, Motörhead, Elbow, Stevie Nicks, Poison, Elliott Smith, Richard Thompson, James Blunt, The Toadies and Yonder Mountain String Band, and others…
Bong Load Custom Records has risen phoenix-like from the ashes of the Los Angeles fires, more than 30 years after the formidable independent label first launched 8X Grammy-winning and multi-platinum artist Beck, with his massive hit single, “Loser.”
Bong Load was founded in the early 90s by partners Tom Rothrock and Bradshaw Lambert, alumni of L.A.’s infamous recording studio, The Record Plant. The post-punk indie label’s fifth release, a 12” vinyl single titled “Loser,” ignited the career of artist Beck. "Loser" landed him on MTV, on top of the alternative charts, and on the covers of Rolling Stone, Spin, Alternative Press, Filter, Paste, CMJ with gold and multi-platinum sales.
Bong Load’s early catalog from post-punk metal bands includes seminal and influential releases from Kyuss (early Queens Of The Stone Age), L7, Fu Manchu, The Obsessed, Lutefisk, Wool, Furthur, Fireball Ministry and others.
The Bong Load 2025 relaunch by Rothrock and Lambert features new artists like Costa Rican rockers The Saint Cecilia and veteran acts like April March. States Lambert, “Bong Load has always been about massive, mind blowing hits. We intend to continue this fine tradition….”
Bradshaw Lambert
310-849-3183
bongloadrecords.com
