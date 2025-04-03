Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Infinity Communications & Consulting, Inc. and Skylight Equity
Bakersfield, CA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Infinity Communications & Consulting, Inc. provides technology consulting services specializing in E-Rate consulting, low-voltage technical design, project management, and architectural support for schools and libraries across the U.S.
Skylight Equity Partners LLC is a private investment company dedicated to investing in and creating enduring businesses. With over a decade of experience as investors and operators in private and public companies, Skylight is a team of professionals dedicated to partnering with established small businesses in the U.S. to accelerate growth and to acknowledge and increase the value of the companies for all stakeholders.
"This was a fulfilling deal as it was an ESOP organization, so ensuring employee shareholders, original owners, and the management team secured a deal that worked for everyone was crucial. We were very proud to obtain an appropriate deal value and structure and keep the management team in place to help the new owner take the company to the next level.
Both Martin (CEO of Infinity) and Spencer (Skylight Equity) were a pleasure to work with and the utmost professionals during challenging deal negotiations and getting the deal pulled together with a lot of moving pieces on both sides. We were happy to play our part in getting this deal done." – Derek Avdul, Managing Partner, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
