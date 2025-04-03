Alivia Care, Inc. and Community Hospice & Palliative Care Highlights National Healthcare Decisions Week and the Importance of Advance Care Planning
Jacksonville, FL, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- National Healthcare Decisions Week kicks off on April 14, 2025, with a nationwide effort to raise awareness about the importance of advance healthcare decision-making. This initiative encourages individuals to take proactive steps in planning for their future healthcare needs. Through various events and resources, the week aims to promote thoughtful conversations about healthcare decisions and the completion of advance directives to ensure patients' wishes are known and respected.
As part of this effort, Five Wishes, Florida's advance care planning initiative coordinated by Community Hospice & Palliative Care and Alivia Care, Inc., provides essential tools and information for the public to discuss their healthcare wishes with family, friends, and healthcare providers. These resources help individuals complete written advance directives (healthcare surrogate and living will) by Florida state laws.
Additionally, Community Hospice & Palliative Care uses the My Directives program, a valuable tool offering individuals a straightforward, digital platform for making and sharing healthcare decisions with their loved ones and healthcare providers. This program helps ensure patients' wishes are known and respected, especially in critical situations.
As a result of National Healthcare Decisions Day, the goal is for people in our community to have thoughtful conversations about their healthcare decisions and complete reliable advance directives to make their wishes known. Fewer families and healthcare providers will have to struggle with making difficult healthcare decisions without guidance from the patient. Healthcare providers and facilities will be better equipped to address advance healthcare planning issues before a crisis and be better able to honor patient wishes when the time comes to do so.
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.communityhospice.com
Michelle Cardinal
904-407-5010
www.communityhospice.com
