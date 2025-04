S.E.E.D. Planning Group Launches Adopt a Charity Program

Binghamton, NC, April 03, 2025 --( PR.com )-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group’s Adopt a Charity program selects Roberson Museum for 2025.Through the Adopt a Charity campaign, S.E.E.D. identifies and supports outstanding organizations that demonstrate strong leadership, financial responsibility, and a commitment to improving the community.Check out more at www.wecareroberson.comS.E.E.D. Planning GroupÔÇ»31 Lewis Street, Ste. 401Binghamton, NY 13901607-217-5091