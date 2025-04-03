Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Claussen, Inc. and Colonial Truss, LLC
Lampasas, TX, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful sale of Claussen, Inc. to Colonial Truss, LLC.
Located in central Texas, Claussen, Inc. (dba Lampasas Building Components) manufactures wood roof and floor trusses for residential and commercial buildings. The company supplies engineered beams, custom timber trusses, and stabilizers.
Colonial Truss, LLC (dba Colonial Truss Co.) manufactures roof and floor trusses for single-family residential, commercial, and multi-family projects nationwide. The company is a high-quality truss manufacturer that prides itself on strict quality control, professional job site delivery, and competitive pricing to lumber dealers. Their experienced design team will ensure that your project is structurally sound and designed to your exact specifications.
Benchmark International provided value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. After many conversations with many different potential suitors, the ideal buyer prevailed.
“This deal was a pleasure to work on from start to finish. We wish both the buyer and seller the best in their future endeavors.” – Haden Buckman, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
