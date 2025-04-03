Speaker Line up: 2025 Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium
DoD, federal government, intelligence agencies, industry, and academia to convene at DSI’s Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium
National Harbor, MD, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 6th Annual Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium will bring together the digital forensics community this May 14-15 in National Harbor, MD to discuss how digital forensics tools and technologies are supporting their efforts to identify, detect, investigate, prevent, and bring justice to increasingly sophisticated criminal activities.
This year’s agenda features 15+ plenary sessions, fireside chats, and panel discussions, as well as more than 4 hours of networking in the exhibit hall.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Lesley H. Bernys, SES, Director, DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3)
· Michael R. Centrella, SES, Assistant Director, Office of Field Operations
· US Secret Service
· Clifford T. Minor, Associate Director, Cyber Operations Division OSI Center, Office of Special Investigations, Department of the Air Force
· Barbara Guttman, Group Leader, Software Quality Group, NIST
· Jeff Dickerson, Cybersecurity Technical Director, NSA
· Jeffrey L. Coburn, Section Chief, Digital Forensics & Analytics Section, Operational Technology Division, FBI
· Col. Gerald Mazur, Commander, 91st Cyber Brigade, Virginia National Guard
· David Ortiz, Division Chief, Digital Forensics and Research Brand, Army Criminal Investigation Division
· Lucas Zarwell, Director, Office of Investigative and Forensic Sciences, NIJ
· And many more
Agenda current as of April 1, 2025.
Visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at digitalforensics.dsigroup.org to download the agenda for the full speaker line-up, and topics to be discussed.
Contact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://digitalforensics.dsigroup.org/
Categories