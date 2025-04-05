The Battle: Cancer Project Launches a Volunteer Network to Support Cancer Fighters
A new nonprofit is assembling RPG-style support parties for those facing cancer.
Atlanta, GA, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Battle: Cancer Project, a newly launched volunteer-driven nonprofit, is changing the way we support people with cancer, by taking inspiration from RPGs and gaming communities. This unique organization creates structured “raid party” teams to offer emotional and practical support to cancer fighters and their loved ones.
Founded in Atlanta and officially launched in 2025, The Battle: Cancer Project brings together volunteers in roles such as Healers, Fighters, Bards, Wizards, and Off-Tanks. Each one is designed to reflect a different type of care or support. It’s a gamified structure with a serious mission: to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.
"I've seen how devastating it is for someone to face fighting cancer without a solid support network," said Co-Founder Candace Werry. "When a dear friend of ours was diagnosed, we knew we had to do something. This something turned into a really big thing that now supports cancer fighters and their loved ones across the globe."
While the organization is still in its early-growth phase, it’s already gaining attention for its creative, RPG-inspired approach to cancer support. By gamifying care through structured volunteer roles and storytelling frameworks, The Battle: Cancer Project brings a touch of fun and levity to the cancer support space, offering camaraderie, positivity, and a sense of adventure in a time that desperately needs it.
The Battle: Cancer Project does not offer medical advice or therapy, it offers structured emotional and logistical support through trained volunteers and ongoing education campaigns. The organization is currently working toward expanding volunteer training programs, and building partnerships to directly fund cancer research.
To learn more, join the volunteer party, or follow ongoing campaigns, visit our website.
