Daybright Financial Earns 2024 Best Places to Work Certification
Iselin, NJ, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The company achieved the sixth highest ranking of all the hundreds of companies certified during the year.
Daybright Financial, formerly known as U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), is proud to announce that it has been officially certified as a Best Place to Work for 2024. This recognition was achieved at the end of 2024 and underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to creating a workplace that prioritizes employee well-being, professional growth, and a culture of excellence.
With a strong focus on collaboration, innovation, and work-life balance, Daybright Financial fosters an environment where team members feel empowered, supported, and motivated. The certification is a testament to the company’s efforts to provide a workplace that values both career development and personal fulfillment. Daybright secured the 6th position in the ranking of companies certified during 2024.
“We are thrilled that USRBP, now Daybright Financial, has been recognized as a Best Places to Work Certified company. This announcement, following our recent rebrand, makes the recognition even more meaningful for our 1,400+ team members," said Megan Schneider, CEO of Daybright Financial.
“This achievement substantiates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture and future together with our team members. We are proud that they have a consistently positive experience with their co-workers and leaders and find personal satisfaction in their roles,” added Beth Zeitler, Vice President of Human Resources, Daybright Financial.
About Daybright Financial
Formerly known as U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), Daybright Financial is one of the nation’s largest independent, privately held firms specializing in employee benefits, retirement plans, and all their associated compliance needs. Since 2008, we have grown by acquiring over 60 local and national firms that have been trusted members of their communities for decades. We hold the coveted “Best Places to Work - USA,” certification and serve more than 18,000 employer groups, 3.6 million plan participants, and nearly 50% of school districts nationally. For more information on Daybright Financial, visit daybright.com. Follow Daybright on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
