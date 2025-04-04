Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Power Maintenance Services, Inc. and Platt Park Capital Partners, LLC
Orange, CA, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Orange, CA-based Power Maintenance Services, Inc., dba Pilot Painting & Construction (“Pilot Painting”) and Denver, CO-based Platt Park Capital Partners, LLC (“Platt Park”).
Pilot Painting is an award-winning painting and reconstruction company based in Southern California. With over 50 years of experience, Pilot Painting offers a comprehensive range of services tailored for homeowners’ association (HOA) communities, apartment complexes, hotels, high rises, industrial facilities, retail shopping centers, and other large-scale properties.
Platt Park Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that focuses on partnering with entrepreneurs to build industry-leading companies. Platt Park prioritizes its partnership approach to investing and believes in long-term value creation. At its core, Platt Park is a team of seasoned professionals with a unique blend of expertise in private equity, value creation, and analytics. They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to help management teams achieve optimal outcomes.
“It was a genuine pleasure to work with Jacob Patton and his team at Power Maintenance Services, Inc. to find them the right buyer to position the company for continued growth and success. Jacob’s professionalism and thoroughness helped facilitate a smooth process and significantly contributed to the success of this deal. The team at Platt Park Capital Partners exhibited dedication to getting this deal done and bringing additional talent to the table to help execute and build on the company’s strategic vision. We look forward to witnessing the continued success of Power Maintenance Services, Inc.!” - Eric Kolesnikov, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International's transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
