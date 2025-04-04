£40m Uplift in Shower Market to 2028
New data on UK Shower Enclosures, Screens & Trays from MTW Research indicates that while volume demand remains subdued, specific growth opportunities will underpin an additional £40m for the showers market from H2 2025 to 2028.
Cheltenham, United Kingdom, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The new report, focusing on shower trays, accessories and enclosures tracks sales performance in volume and value since 2018, finding that the "Dunelm Effect" of instant impact, minimum effort continues to drive demand for shower accessories which has continued to outpace the UK bathroom market.
MTW also identify a wide range of interior design trends underpinning niche value growth opportunities for shower enclosures, identifying "Generation X" as a key driver of added value growth whilst ‘Baby Boomers’ continue to underpin volume demand as well as boosting accessibility products demand.
Within the shower trays market, MTW found that 40% of the sector’s value emanates from acrylic trays whilst resin shower trays are set to drive value growth opportunities in H2 2025 and beyond. MTW found that non-standard sizing and shaped shower trays are growing share of the market with offset quadrants offering some opportunities, though square and rectangular shower trays continue to dominate with over 40% market share in 2025.
Bathroom retailers and installers are playing an increasingly significant role in the specification of shower enclosures in 2025, according to MTW, with the research finding that more than 70% of installers and retailers directly influence the purchase decision process, despite consumers becoming increasingly knowledgeable and experienced. This is providing a key boost for the independent bathroom retail sector where increasingly sophisticated turn-key solutions are generating added value growth opportunities.
The report indicates that the 2025 shower tray market is worth some 80% of the 2019 market value, reflecting sustained challenges in the market in recent years. In terms of near term prospects MTW director Mark Waddy commented, “Domestic refurbishment in April remains constrained, with the shower market a lower priority than other discretionary consumer spending. However, as wage growth continues to outpace inflation, the medium term outlook is increasingly positive for certain key categories within the shower market.”
One such category is the shower enclosures market, which is forecast to return to 2021 levels in the next 2-3 years as a result of sustained product development and consumer trends boosting larger format enclosures within the higher value segment. At the lower value end of the shower market, MTW point to the shower accessories and shower screens sectors as underpinning volume demand whilst household budgets have remained under pressure.
The report also provides share by key distribution channel, finding that plumbers merchants have lost share of the UK showers market in recent years, coming under pressure from a number of key competitive channels – not least online, DIY and independent retailers. MTW point to ONS data for DIY retailers now showing a 3% YoY increase in sales, underlining an increasingly buoyant outlook after a challenging period.
Overall, the 90 page report depicts a shower market which continues to undergo significant change in terms of innovation, consumer trends, supply and distribution, with a more buoyant outlook for H2 2025 and beyond despite recent challenges in the market.
