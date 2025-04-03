WIH Resource Group Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Solid Waste, Recycling, Transportation, and Expert Witness & Consulting Services
Scottsdale, AZ, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WIH Resource Group (WRG), a leading national consulting and legal expert witness services firm, proudly announces its 20-year anniversary, marking two decades of trusted partnerships, innovation, and industry leadership in the solid waste, recycling, and transportation sectors.
Founded in 2005 by Bob Wallace, MBA, WRG has grown into a premier consultancy offering a comprehensive range of services to municipalities, private sector waste companies, law firms, public agencies, and transportation organizations. With a combined 150+ years of real-world waste management, recycling, transportation and disposal industry experience, WRG’s seasoned team of engineers, CPAs, operations executives, transportation, recycling, environmental, safety specialists, and legal expert witnesses, continues to deliver high-impact solutions that address clients’ most complex operational, regulatory, and litigation challenges.
“As we celebrate this 20-year milestone, we want to thank our loyal, long-term clients who have partnered with us time and again,” said Bob Wallace, MBA, President of WIH Resource Group. “Their trust and collaboration have helped us achieve lasting impact across the U.S., and we remain committed to bringing clarity, strategy, and results to every project and legal case we undertake.”
Trusted Services that Deliver Results
Over the past two decades, WRG has completed more than 1,100 successful projects and legal cases, with a remarkable client repeat rate exceeding 70%. The firm specializes in:
· Solid Waste Management & Planning
· Recycling Systems Optimization & Program Design
· Geographical Regional Wasteshed Market Studies
· Transfer Station Operations & Efficiency Assessments
· Landfill Operations & Safety Reviews
· Garbage Truck Fleet Assessments & Route Optimization
· Experts in OSHA regulations, ANSI standards, FMCSA & Environmental Compliance
· Waste and recycling collections, long-haul, and disposal Franchise and RFP procurement, negotiations, and contracts
· Expert Witness & Litigation Support for personal injury cases, garbage truck accidents, operational and safety negligence cases involving waste collection vehicles, transfer stations, landfills, semi-truck and dump truck roll over cases, recycling facilities, and franchise and contract disputes, and related industry litigation matters
· Waste and recycling collection cost of services studies (rate setting)
· Mergers & Acquisitions Due Diligence, Assets and Facilities Valuations, and Strategic Search Services
WRG is frequently retained by attorneys and legal teams nationwide for expert witness services, delivering technical insight, regulatory analysis, and courtroom-ready testimony in high-stakes cases involving waste collection operations, transfer station and landfill operations and safety violations and related accidents or fatalities, garbage truck and semi-truck accidents, truck rollovers, transportation logistics, and environmental compliance matters.
A Message of Gratitude and Future Opportunity
WIH Resource Group expresses sincere appreciation to the many municipalities, private haulers, attorneys, private equity firms, and public sector clients who have trusted WRG as their go-to resource for two decades. Their continued support is the foundation of the firm’s enduring success.
“We are honored to be a trusted advisor to cities, law firms, and waste industry professionals across the country,” Wallace added. “As we look ahead, we invite new clients to discover how WIH Resource Group can bring added value, deep industry insight, and measurable results to their operations and legal strategies.”
Let’s Work Together
To learn more about WIH Resource Group’s consulting and expert witness services, please visit our newly revamped website at www.wihrg.com, call 480.241.9994, or reach out directly to Bob Wallace at bwallace@wihresourcegroup.com
About WIH Resource Group
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, WIH Resource Group (WRG) is a nationally recognized consulting firm serving clients in the waste management, recycling, and transportation industry sectors as well as attorneys and lawyers in the legal field, and both public and private clients involved in waste management, recycling, and transportation.
WRG provides expert consulting, operational and safety assessments, regulatory compliance guidance, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) due diligence, regional wasteshed market studies, and legal expert witness litigation support to attorneys and their clients with a focus on delivering measurable outcomes through real-world experience and strategic insights. Visit www.wihrg.com for more information.
Contact: Bob Wallace, MBA
President, WIH Resource Group
Email: bwallace@wihresourcegroup.com
Phone: 480.241.9994
Website: www.wihrg.com
