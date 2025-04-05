April is National Volunteer Month: Scientology Information Center Invites the Community to Salute their Volunteers
The Scientology Information Center spotlights local volunteers and their significant contributions to the greater Clearwater area in celebration of National Volunteer Month.
Clearwater, FL, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Scientology Information Center is acknowledging key, Clearwater volunteers on the Center’s Facebook page throughout the month of April (National Volunteer Month) by spotlighting their works to improve the community. The Center is inviting the community to log into this Facebook page to see what these volunteers are doing and let them know they are appreciated.
Pat Harney, the manager of the Scientology Information Center said, “The spirit of volunteerism is alive and well in America. In 2023, Americorps reported that more than 75 million people, 28% of Americans, formally volunteered through an organization, giving some 5 billion hours of service with $167 billion of economic value.”
“An example of that spirit was seen in the fall of 2024 after hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated the Gulf Coast and caused damaging floods throughout the area. Thousands of citizens including more than 400 Scientology Volunteer Ministers assisted hurricane victims, providing relief and cleaning up debris.”
Harney continued, “The founder of Scientology L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘What is important is how much service you can give the world and how much you can get done and how much better you can make things.’ The volunteers we will spotlight are demonstrating that service is their watchword as they selflessly help to provide a better environment for our children and families.”
The Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater is located at 500 Cleveland Street and is open to the public from 10:00am to 7:00pm Sunday through Friday and on Saturdays from 2:00pm to 7:00pm. Visit the Center to find out more about upcoming events and activities there.
About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city’s downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.
The Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater is located at 500 Cleveland Street and is open to the public from 10:00am to 7:00pm Sunday through Friday and on Saturdays from 2:00pm to 7:00pm. Visit the Center to find out more about upcoming events and activities there.
Contact
Church of Scientology Flag Service OrganizationContact
Pat Harney
727-467-6860
www.scientology-fso.org
