True View Windows & Glass Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
Phoenix, AZ, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- True View Windows and Glass is celebrating 25 years of serving the window and glass needs of homeowners and businesses across the Phoenix metro area. From its humble beginnings in 2000 with a single employee and a truck, True View quickly became one of the Valley of the Sun’s most trusted window and glass companies.
Over the following years True View expanded to locations in Denver and Tucson, building a well-earned reputation for integrity, high-quality work, and unmatched customer service. “We’re proud of the fact that two-thirds of our business comes from repeat customers and referrals,” says True View owner Nick Pucci. “That speaks volumes about our customer service and reputation.” He added the company constantly improves how it serves customers, including through investments in technology and training, as well as offering over-the-phone and text estimates, fast response times and an industry-leading warranty.
True View’s core values and commitment to customers are key to its 25 years of success. What started as solely a residential window company now offers commercial glass, shower enclosures, and skilled teams that provide window and door repairs, glass replacement, emergency board-ups, and custom glass, mirrors, and screens.
“If it’s made of glass and in a home or business, we can help,” says Pucci.
Today, True View has more than 110 W-2 employees, a fleet of 55 vehicles, and product lines to suit every budget and need. “After 25 years and installing over 80,000 windows, our team has a tremendous level of expertise,” says Pucci. “We know what products and installation techniques will work in the harsh Arizona summers and frigid Colorado winters. That knowledge lets us make sure we always provide the right solutions to our customers.” He added the company is licensed, bonded and insured, so customers can trust that the company stands behind its work and will be around in the future.
“I look forward to our next 25 years,” says Pucci. “Our team lives up to True View’s promise to go the extra mile for every customer every day. Whether you need your broken window glass replaced, a new shower enclosure, or replacement windows for your home, we’re going to work with you every step of the way, and be there for you long after the job is done.”
About True View Windows & Glass
Founded in 2000 in Phoenix, Arizona, True View has become a locally-owned leader in high-quality window and glass installation and repair services for residential and commercial customers. With three locations and growing, the company prides itself on its integrity, exceptional customer service, and strong culture. Learn more at www.trueviewglass.com.
Contact
Nick Pucci
602-431-8783
www.trueviewglass.com
