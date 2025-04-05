Shreekant Patil Facilitate International Business Opportunities for Nashik's Exporters at NIMA
Nashik Exporters Celebrate Strong Global Ties Through NIMA’s Buyer-Seller Meet with Vietnam.
Nashik, India, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor and Senior Consultant at NPCI under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, along with NIMA (Nashik Industries & Manufacturers Association), organized a productive Buyer-Seller Meet with a Vietnam delegation from March 29 to April 1, 2025. The event was focused on promoting Nashik region’s export potential, particularly in food processing, agriculture products, and medicinal herbs. Mr. Kha, the founder of Lekhamart, led the Vietnamese delegation, which met with local exporters to explore international opportunities.
As part of the initiative, more than 20 factory visits were conducted across Nashik to discuss export possibilities. On March 31, a significant discussion session was held at NIMA House, with over 100 exporters attending. During the session, Shreekant Patil addressed exporters on government schemes, incentives, and export promotion councils, while emphasizing the importance of utilizing incentives for export growth. Mr. Kha was honored for his contribution and commitment to promoting global trade relations.
Shreekant Patil expressed gratitude to Mr. Milind Rajput and Mr. Shubham Kankrej for their invaluable assistance in ensuring the success of the program. Moving forward, NIMA plans to continue fostering international trade relationships, aiming to bring more foreign delegates and embassies to Nashik. This initiative is aligned with the Indian government's vision of a Viksit Bharat.
