World Privilege Plus to Launch Podcast
Unveiling the Untold Story of Its Journey from Airline Loyalty to Global Rewards
Manchester, United Kingdom, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- World Privilege Plus, a leading closed-user discount network with over 3.5 million members, is set to launch its first-ever podcast, “The Discount Club.” The first episode, Beyond Discounts: The World Privilege Plus Story, will premiere within the next two weeks and will take listeners behind the scenes of how the company evolved from an exclusive airline loyalty program to a global rewards powerhouse.
The podcast will provide insights, expert interviews, and a deep dive into the world of loyalty rewards, helping businesses, employees, and customers maximise their benefits. The first episode will share the inspiring origins of World Privilege Plus, including the vision behind the brand, the challenges overcome, and how it has grown into the leading discount network it is today.
Why Tune In?
· Exclusive Founders’ Story – Hear from founder David Brockway how World Privilege Plus went from an airline perk to a game-changing loyalty program.
· Insider Insights – Learn how businesses can enhance customer and employee engagement through rewards.
· Upcoming Episodes – Expect interviews with top brands, the latest discount trends, and insights on partnership opportunities.
“This podcast is an exciting chapter for us,” said David Brockway, Founder and CEO, at World Privilege Plus. “We want to take listeners on a journey through our story, our partnerships, and the incredible ways people can benefit from exclusive rewards.”
Podcast Launch Date: April 2025 with weekly episodes thereafter
Available On: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts
Businesses, HR leaders, and brand partners looking to enhance customer and employee loyalty can tune in to discover how World Privilege Plus is revolutionising the discount industry.
About World Privilege Plus: World Privilege Plus is a global loyalty and rewards network that offers exclusive discounts, employee benefits, and business partnerships. With over 3.5 million members worldwide, the platform provides members with access to exclusive savings across a variety of categories, including travel, technology, fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and more. For more information visit www.worldprivilegeplus.com
Contact
World Privilege PlusContact
Sheila Hunter
+44 (0)161 772 9180
www.worldprivilegeplus.com
