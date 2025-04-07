Hialeah Businesses Unite to Celebrate Seniors with a Day of Joy and Appreciation
Hialeah, FL, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local businesses joined forces on Monday, April 1, to host Hialeah Seniors Appreciation Day, a festive event dedicated to honoring the senior citizens of the community. Organized by Fenix Medical and Regions Bank, the celebration brought together seniors from across the city for a day filled with music, dancing, food, and connection.
The event featured a lively DJ, free meals, and entertainment that had the crowd on their feet. Laughter and music filled the air as seniors gathered to enjoy a well-deserved moment of recognition and joy.
“Our seniors are the backbone of this community,” said Eduardo Rubio, co-owner of Fenix Medical. “We wanted to create an event that reminded them how valued and loved they are. Seeing them dance and laugh together was incredibly rewarding.”
Ernesto Chiong, branch manager at Regions Bank in Hialeah, echoed that sentiment: “This is what community is all about — celebrating the people who’ve paved the way for us. It was an honor to stand with Fenix Medical and others to give back in such a meaningful way.”
Due to the overwhelmingly positive response, organizers announced that Hialeah Seniors Appreciation Day will now be held quarterly, ensuring ongoing recognition and engagement for the city’s senior population.
Businesses interested in supporting or participating in future events are encouraged to contact Fenix Medical or Regions Bank in Hialeah.
Contact:
Jenny Patrizia
CCM
Fenix Medical
Phone: (305)305-0123
Email: jennypatrizia@gmail.com
