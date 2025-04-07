Demand Spring Launches The CMO Exchange
Monthly roundtable series for marketing leaders fosters peer-to-peer knowledge exchange on AI in marketing.
Boston, MA, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring has launched The CMO Exchange, an exclusive, invite-only virtual roundtable series designed for forward-thinking CMOs to engage in candid, peer-to-peer conversations about the evolving role of AI in marketing.
Each month, visionary marketing leaders who are looking to shape the future of AI-driven growth will take a deep dive into a critical AI-focused topic and discuss strategic insights, cutting-edge innovation, and real-world applications that will help CMOs stay ahead in an AI-powered landscape.
“The marketing organizations that will lead in an AI-first world aren’t just adopting new tools — they’re rewriting how work gets done,” said Jonathan Milne, VP of AI Marketing Services at Demand Spring. “Today’s marketing leaders are eager to harness AI not just for efficiency, but to reclaim time for what matters most: strategic thinking, human connection, and storytelling that drives growth.”
The monthly series will kick off on Thursday, April 10 with, “Building an AI-Ready Marketing Team – Reskilling & Upskilling for the Future.” This session will give CMOs the opportunity to discuss how they can best equip their teams with the right AI skills, from data literacy to prompt engineering.
Subsequent sessions over the year will focus on a variety of important topics, including:
- May: AI-Powered Personalization at Scale
- June: Generative AI in Marketing – Hype vs. Reality
- July: The AI-Powered CMO – Leveraging AI for Decision-Making
- September: AI in Content Marketing – From Ideation to Distribution
- October: AI-Driven Advertising – The Future of Media Buying & Optimization
- November 5: The Ethics of AI in Marketing
- December: AI in 2026 & Beyond – What’s Next for Marketing Leaders
“AI is no longer a distant promise; it’s here and it is reshaping industries and challenging conventional approaches,” said Mark Emond, Founder and CEO of Demand Spring. “For B2B marketing leaders, this is a pivotal moment demanding not just adaptation but proactive transformation. The goal of these exchanges is to allow CMOs to learn and share how to effectively orchestrate changes that will help define their organization’s success in an AI-enabled future.”
For more information, and to register for our upcoming session, visit the www.demandspring.com.
About Demand Spring
For over 12 years, Demand Spring has partnered with some of the largest and fastest-growing B2B brands to elevate their marketing practices. Our approach blends leading-edge yet practical Revenue Marketing strategies with expertise in marketing technology, delivering measurable results. Now, as we enter the transformative AI era, Demand Spring is proud to help CMOs and their teams embrace innovation, drive optimization, and navigate the future of B2B marketing with confidence. At Demand Spring, we’re not just adapting to change—we’re leading the way forward. For more information, visit www.demandspring.com.
For more information, and to register for our upcoming session, visit the www.demandspring.com.
