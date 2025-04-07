Shreekant Patil Founder PARENTNashik Inspires Entrepreneurship in Aspirant SCST Entrepreneurs with MCED in Nashik

Shreekant Patil conducted a workshop on 29 March, 2025 with MCED covering MSME setup, government schemes, and emerging business sectors. An 18-day free entrepreneurship program for Scheduled Caste candidates was held from March 18 to April 4, 2025, sponsored by the Maharashtra Government and organized by MCED Nashik