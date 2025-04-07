Shreekant Patil Founder PARENTNashik Leads Entrepreneurship Training for Govt. ITI Vocational Instructors in Nashik

A two-hour training session on Entrepreneurship, soft skill and the Startup India Initiative was held for over 35 newly recruited Government ITI vocational instructors in Nashik, organized by DVET. The session covered key topics such as starting a small business, the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, and available government subsidy schemes.