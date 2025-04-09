ISMG Cybersecurity Week 2025: A Decade of Security Dialogue and Leadership Across India
Spanning Three Cities, the Summits Will Introduce New Formats, CISO Circle Roundtables, Studios and More
Princeton, NJ, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ISMG is set to host Cybersecurity Week 2025, marking a decade of its Cybersecurity Summits in India. Bringing together leaders, policymakers and experts, Cybersecurity Week consolidates ISMG’s premier regional summits in Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi into one powerful week of strategic security discussions and innovation. This convergence enhances engagement, amplifies impact and provides an unparalleled platform for shaping cybersecurity strategies in India and beyond.
Over the past 10 years, ISMG has hosted more than 50 cybersecurity summits in APAC, establishing itself as a pivotal force in the global cybersecurity ecosystem. What started as region-specific gatherings has grown into a major event series that now attracts a large and diverse audience – both in-person and virtual – at each summit.
ISMG summits have connected over 50,000 security professionals with critical insights, while thousands of C-suite executives consistently shaping industry discourse. As ISMG expands, future editions of Cybersecurity Week will extend beyond Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi, ensuring broader engagement with India’s cybersecurity landscape.
Cybersecurity Week 2025 strategically aligns with the financial year kickoff, providing security professionals with essential insights to set their annual organizational priorities.
With an enhanced agenda, Cybersecurity Week 2025 introduces new session formats designed to deepen engagement. Alongside expert-led panel discussions, fireside chats and keynotes, the summit will debut exclusive CISO Circle roundtables, masterclasses and workshops tailored to address critical enterprise security challenges. The event also introduces a fresh approach to executive engagement, refining the roadshow concept into a multi-city strategic dialogue tailored for C-level leaders.
“Cybersecurity Week 2025 is not just a conference – it’s a strategic forum for security practitioners to engage in high-impact discussions,” said Geetha Nandikotkur, vice president and conference chair for Asia, Middle East and Africa at ISMG. “The knowledge-sharing ecosystem we’ve built over 10 years positions Cybersecurity Week 2025 to define India’s next era of security strategy and leadership.”
In Bengaluru, the summit will focus on enterprise regulatory compliance, with a key session, “DPDP Rules 2025 Demystified: What Are the Stakes for CISOs?” addressing governance and compliance strategies in light of evolving regulations. Another critical discussion, “The Evolving Role of CISOs as Catalysts for Change,” will explore how CISOs are extending their influence beyond security, embedding cybersecurity into business strategy and innovation.
Mumbai stands as the financial security hub where security leaders will examine the future of cyber insurance, risk quantification models and zero trust frameworks in response to rising ransomware threats. A highlight session, “Use of AI in Digital Banking: What’s at Stake for CISOs?” will provide key strategies for securing AI-driven solutions while defending against advanced threats such as model manipulation and synthetic identity fraud.
At New Delhi, the focus will shift toward quantum security readiness and AI-driven policy frameworks. A high-stakes session titled “Are We Quantum Ready? Key Stakes for Enterprise Security” will evaluate the preparedness of organizations in navigating post-quantum security risks. Additionally, “Convergence of AI and Cybersecurity: The Way Forward for Enterprise Security From a Policy Perspective” will analyze regulatory developments and responsible AI governance for cybersecurity leaders.
“By bringing our signature regional summits together into Cybersecurity Week 2025, we are reinforcing our decade-long commitment to security leadership while elevating our platform for knowledge exchange,” said Varun Haran, managing director, Asia and Middle East, ISMG. “This new format bolsters our ability to provide valuable insights, drive impactful discussions and support cybersecurity leaders in their mission to protect enterprises from emerging threats.”
Over the years, ISMG summits have attracted top 100 IT and cybersecurity companies as sponsors, creating a dynamic environment for networking and collaboration. The evolution from complimentary events to an exclusive, high-impact format has elevated discussions, ensuring that cybersecurity leaders connect in a setting that fosters meaningful dialogue and strategic partnerships.
Cybersecurity Week 2025 cements ISMG’s position as a driver of the global cybersecurity ecosystem, fostering collaboration across the industry while shaping discourse, driving innovation and cultivating talent through education, training and support for startups. By unifying its summits into a multi-city experience, ISMG ensures broader reach, deeper discussions and a greater impact on the cybersecurity community.
For more information about registration and agenda, visit https://ismg-events.com/cybersecurity-week.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
For more information about registration and agenda, visit https://ismg-events.com/cybersecurity-week.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
