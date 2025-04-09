ManuSec Canada Summit to Spotlight Canada’s Manufacturing Security
Leading IT/OT Security Experts to Address Escalating Cyberthreats, IT/OT Convergence and Strategic Defense
Princeton, NJ, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, is pleased to announce the second edition of ManuSec Canada: Cyber Security for Critical Manufacturing, taking place in Toronto, Canada, on April 8 and 9, 2025. The summit convenes top cybersecurity leaders and manufacturing professionals to tackle the escalating threats impacting Canada’s industrial ecosystem.
According to the State of Cybersecurity in Canada 2025 report, ransomware and state-sponsored cyberattacks continue to surge, with critical industries – including energy, retail and manufacturing – becoming prime targets for adversaries. This threat landscape is particularly concerning for Canada’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for approximately 9% of the nation’s GDP and represents 70% of total trade with the U.S. The new U.S. administration has proposed higher tariffs on Canadian imports, which could directly impact manufacturers reliant on cross-border trade. With the sector projected to grow at an annual growth rate of 1.23% – reaching a market value of $159.4 billion by 2029, protecting this vital economic engine has become a national security imperative.
The 2025 ManuSec Canada Summit arrives at a pivotal moment, echoing the report’s central message: cybersecurity must be a strategic priority. With its theme, “Securing the Nation by Securing Our Manufacturing,” the summit provides a vital forum for industrial cybersecurity leaders to collaborate, strategize and share insights.
Over two days, the event will offer dynamic discussions, real-world case studies and high-impact networking designed to arm Canadian manufacturers with the tools and intelligence needed to stay resilient in an evolving threat landscape.
“As cyberthreats against manufacturing continue to evolve in sophistication, security professionals must stay ahead of emerging risks through continuous education and cross-industry collaboration,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “The second edition of ManuSec Canada builds upon the successful inaugural event by providing actionable insights and fostering meaningful connections that empower attendees to develop resilient security frameworks capable of withstanding current and future threats.”
The summit’s carefully curated agenda addresses the most pressing cybersecurity challenges facing the nation’s manufacturing sector.
In the panel discussion titled “How Can We Ensure Security Through Our Production Plants in Light of IT-OT Convergence?” panelists Shri Kulkarni, senior advisor of cyber security governance, risk and compliance – CMMC Program, Bombardier; Kayode Alawonde, ISC2 Saskatchewan Chapter president, ISC2 Saskatchewan; Goran Novkovic, head of industrial security, Toronto Transit Commission; and Sandeep Lota, global field CTO, Nozomi Networks will discuss managing risks from IT-OT convergence, including security architectures and regulatory challenges.
Gord Howells, vice president of IT at Sofina Foods, will present a case study on “Securing the Nation by Securing Our Manufacturing: How Can We Create A Geostrategic Cyber Security Strategy?” offering insights into geopolitical threats facing Canadian OT environments and the steps needed to develop a geostrategic defense strategy.
With generative AI emerging as a cybersecurity asset and a threat, the presentation titled “Building a Framework to Use Gen AI in OT Environments” – led by Ontario Power Generation’s Olivera Zatezalo, CISO and vice president, cyber and IT security, and Dan Lau, director of data, analytics and artificial intelligence – will dive into the dual-edged impact of AI on OT environments.
“The manufacturing sector represents a cornerstone of Canadian economic infrastructure, making it an increasingly attractive target for both criminal organizations and state-sponsored threat actors,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “ManuSec Canada provides a crucial platform for IT and OT security leaders to develop collaborative strategies that not only protect individual organizations but strengthen the overall security posture of Canada’s manufacturing infrastructure.”
ManuSec Canada is a must-attend event for OT, IT and cybersecurity professionals committed to securing Canada’s manufacturing infrastructure. As cyberthreats continue to grow in sophistication and frequency, this summit will help shape the future of cybersecurity and equip organizations with the knowledge and resources necessary to safeguard critical manufacturing assets.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://canada.manusecevent.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
