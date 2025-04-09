CyberSecurityEasy.com: Two Years of Simplifying Cyber Safety
Hawthorn Woods, IL, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CyberSecurityEasy.com LLC proudly marks its second anniversary, celebrating two years of empowering individuals and organizations with the knowledge to recognize phishing and social engineering attacks. The company provides tailored training sessions across diverse industries and user groups — ranging from beginners to professionals, including business teams, parents, seniors, schools, and children. Its mission is to make concepts of cyber security easier to understand and accessible to all.
Since its inception, CyberSecurityEasy.com LLC has delivered both remote and in-person training, offering engaging and easy-to-follow lessons on phishing, social engineering, data protection, password security, and AI-related threats. The company provides both general and industry-specific training, hands-on workshops, and customized coaching sessions focusing on real-world scenarios and actionable safety practices.
“Our goal has always been to simplify cyber safety concepts, making them more approachable and understandable,” said Dr. Feliks Kravets, Founder of CyberSecurityEasy.com LLC. “It’s impossible to predict every attack, but understanding past attack methods would help users recognize such attacks and to respond appropriately. As we are moving forward with AI-driven tools make cyberattacks more sophisticated, cyber-attacks impact not only our corporate money and data of our customers, they affect our kids and parents, even their physical safety. Safety rules and practices, social media security, suspicious texted links, and voice messages should be regular topics of discussion both at work and at home. These conversations should lead to implementing effective protective measures and safe digital practices for everyone.”
To further cybersecurity awareness, CyberSecurityEasy.com LLC offers over 100 situational video clips on its YouTube channel, at YouTube.com/@cybersecurityeasydotcom.These resources help individuals and teams better understand phishing attacks and common attacks.
Company is open to collaborations with businesses, private and government organizations, senior living facilities, educational institutions, and software providers to support their effort with making their work environment and users safer.
For more information about CyberSecurityEasy.com LLC’s training programs or to schedule a cybersecurity workshop for your organization, please visit CyberSecurityEasy.com or contact info@cybersecurityeasy.com.
