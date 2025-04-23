VitaMail is Launched to Improve Email Deliverability and Maximize Campaign Success
The tool offers 100,000+ validations per hour — ideal for digital marketers and SMBs.
Newton, MA, April 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vitanur, a partner in digital marketing solutions, announces the launch of VitaMail, a fast, secure, and affordable email validation tool. It is designed to help digital marketers, CRM managers, and small to medium-sized businesses improve email deliverability, reduce bounce rates, and optimise marketing campaign results.
VitaMail is one of the most affordable email validation tools on the market today, with each email costing less than 1/10th of a cent to validate. Its fast processing speeds allow businesses to validate up to 100,000 emails per hour. Businesses can easily clean their email lists, using only valid emails for marketing campaigns, thereby protecting their reputation and increasing deliverability.
Key Features of VitaMail:
- Bulk Email Verification: Validates over 100,000 emails per hour.
- No Installation Required: Accessible entirely online.
- Secure Data Handling: Processes all data with 256-bit SSL encryption.
- Fast Upload Process: Upload email lists in .xlsx or .csv formats for quick validation.
“We are proud to launch VitaMail, providing businesses with the most affordable solution for cleaning email lists and optimizing marketing efforts,” says Royal Imanlı, CTO and Product Manager of Vitanur. “In a world where email marketing is key to digital business growth, VitaMail helps businesses protect their reputation, ensure higher engagement rates, and drive success in their campaigns.”
About Vitanur:
Vitanur is a digital marketing agency committed to developing tools that enhance email marketing performance and customer engagement.
Contact
VitanurContact
Aygul Mehdiyeva
1 978-200-1940
https://vitanur.com/
