Occams Advisory Ranks #159 on the 2025 Financial Times List of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies
Occams Advisory ranks #159 on the 2025 Financial Times list of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies, marking its highest placement yet. This is the firm’s 5th consecutive appearance, highlighting its sustained growth and leadership in providing integrated business, financial, and fintech services to MSMEs. CEO Anupam Satyasheel credits the achievement to purposeful execution and client trust.
Los Angeles, CA, April 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Occams Advisory Inc. has been ranked #159 on the Financial Times’ 5th Annual List of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies, a recognition that affirms the firm’s continued market leadership and resilience. The ranking, compiled in partnership with Statista, identifies the top 500 companies in North and South America based on compound annual revenue growth (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, and reflects performance derived from independently submitted financial data and publicly disclosed revenue.
Selected from an initial pool of over 30,000 companies, the final list represents those organizations that have demonstrated sustained and superior growth in a post-pandemic landscape still defined by economic volatility and structural transformation.
“Growth at scale, across economic cycles, is the greatest trait of high-quality companies,” said Anupam Satyasheel, Founder and CEO of Occams Advisory. “This is our 5th appearance on the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest 500, each earned through clarity of purpose, consistency in execution, and the trust of our clients and colleagues. We see this recognition as a validation not just of what we’ve built, but of how and why we build. This also is the highest we ever ranked in FT rankings which demonstrates our accelerating growth.”
Founded in 2012, Occams Advisory was established to meet the critical yet underserved needs of micro, small and mid-sized enterprises (MSMEs): access to integrated, high-quality business, professional and financial services typically reserved for large companies. What began as a one-stop advisory model has since evolved into a robust, multi-practice enterprise spanning Growth Incubation & Business Services, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, Payment Innovations & Fintech and Tax Advisory and Tax Credits.
With a national client footprint, proprietary fintech platform, and an expanding portfolio of investments and strategic acquisitions, Occams continues to redefine how to advise MSMEs in an integrated and collaborative way.
Contact
Harsh Golani
(760) 851-0908
https://occamsadvisory.com
