Occams Advisory Ranks #159 on the 2025 Financial Times List of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies

Occams Advisory ranks #159 on the 2025 Financial Times list of the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies, marking its highest placement yet. This is the firm’s 5th consecutive appearance, highlighting its sustained growth and leadership in providing integrated business, financial, and fintech services to MSMEs. CEO Anupam Satyasheel credits the achievement to purposeful execution and client trust.