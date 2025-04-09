Westchester Business Group Launches NextGen Event Marketing & Communications Internship Program
Empowering the Next Generation of Professionals Through Hands-On, Real-World Experience
Westchester County, NY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is proud to announce its continued commitment to supporting the growth and development of future business professionals through its signature NextGen Event Marketing & Communications Internship Program.
Designed for college students and recent graduates, this remote internship program provides a unique opportunity to gain real-world experience in event planning, marketing communications, and business operations. Since its launch in 2017, the program has helped young professionals nationwide build practical skills, develop strong work ethics, and prepare for successful careers in marketing, public relations, and event management.
“We created the NextGen Internship Program to bridge the gap between education and industry experience,” says Theresa Todman, Founder of Westchester Network for Professionals. “Our goal is to empower the next generation with tools, mentorship, and exposure to real projects that have meaningful impact.”
Interns receive personalized guidance through one-on-one onboarding sessions, regular check-ins, and collaborative planning meetings. They work alongside experienced professionals on live projects, helping to coordinate virtual and in-person events, develop marketing materials, and execute communications strategies that support WNFP’s mission to connect and educate professionals and small business owners.
The NextGen Event Marketing & Communications Internship offers remote flexibility, allowing students from across the U.S. to participate. Interns gain hands-on experience in event planning, social media marketing, and communications while working closely with industry professionals through mentorship and project-based learning. The program also provides opportunities for students to build a professional portfolio and expand their network, preparing them for future career success.
The NextGen Internship is now accepting applications for the upcoming term. Interested students and graduates are encouraged to apply early as space is limited.
For more information or to apply, visit https://www.wnfp.org/job-board.html.
About Westchester Network for Professionals
Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is a business development organization dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, professionals, and small business owners connect, grow, and succeed. Through networking events, educational programs, and community initiatives, WNFP provides valuable resources and opportunities to build meaningful relationships and elevate business strategies. Committed to fostering professional growth, WNFP continues to empower individuals and businesses across various industries through collaboration, mentorship, and innovative programming. For more information, visit their website at http://www.wnfp.org.
Contact
Westchester Network for ProfessionalsContact
Michelle Jones
(914) 266-0347
Michelle Jones
(914) 266-0347
