Sanko North America Launches New Website to Showcase Single-Serve Packaging Machinery

Marlton, NJ, April 09, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Sanko North America, a trusted leader in single-serve packaging innovation, today announced the launch of its new website dedicated to its machinery division. The updated site offers a clearer and more dynamic view of its capabilities in stick packs, sachets, and other single serve packaging machinery.The updated web experience is built to serve food, beverage, and other brands looking to scale with speed, precision, and partnership. With more intuitive navigation, technical details, and machinery insights, the site reflects the company’s commitment to both customer experience and operational excellence.“This new digital experience makes it easier for customers to find the machinery and support they need to go to market faster,” said Neil Kozarsky, CEO. “We’re excited to see how it supports our customers’ success.”The new site was designed by local web firm The 215 Guys. To learn more, visit http://www.sankonorthamerica.com About Sanko North AmericaSanko North America is the exclusive North American distributor of Sanko Machinery Co., the Japanese based single-serve packaging machinery that invented stick packs. With decades of experience, a culture of innovation, and a commitment to quality, the company helps brands scale while upholding standards of excellence.