TopSpin Pickleball: Premier 8-Court Indoor Facility Coming to Hauppauge, NY
Hauppauge, NY, April 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The owners of TopSpin Pickleball are bringing a new premier Indoor Pickleball Facility to the Hauppauge Industrial Park. With plans to open in the summer of 2025, the new 25,000 sqft 8-court facility will be located on Oser Avenue, neighboring both Hauppauge & Commack. Being centrally located next to so many great long island communities will allow TopSpin to bring players together from all skill levels, from beginner to advanced.
The new facility will host daily court rentals for open play, leagues & tournaments, as well as business events and private parties. The venue’s goal is to foster connections centered around the sport of pickleball and to be a welcoming place for all to enjoy the sport.
In addition to the 8 professional courts, TopSpin will offer locker rooms with showers, a full pro-shop, lessons & clinics, trainers for all skill levels, ample parking and plenty of lounge areas for both players and spectators. TopSpin not only plans to provide countless events for skilled players, but also aims to offer new players a comfortable place to learn and excel in the sport of Pickleball. For more information, please visit https://topspinli.com/
Contact
TopSpin Pickleball, LLCContact
Deb Kakas
631-601-5445
https://topspinli.com/
