Yangi's Dry Forming Technology Cellera Enters the Market: A Major Milestone in Sustainable Packaging

Yangi announces the market entry of Yangi Cellera, its industrial serial machine platform designed to scale fiber-based dry forming technology for packaging. The release of Cellera marks a key step in commercializing a more sustainable alternative to traditional plastic and wet-molded packaging, enabling brand owners to access commercially ready, fiber-based solutions as early as 2026.