Yangi's Dry Forming Technology Cellera Enters the Market: A Major Milestone in Sustainable Packaging
Yangi announces the market entry of Yangi Cellera, its industrial serial machine platform designed to scale fiber-based dry forming technology for packaging. The release of Cellera marks a key step in commercializing a more sustainable alternative to traditional plastic and wet-molded packaging, enabling brand owners to access commercially ready, fiber-based solutions as early as 2026.
Varberg, Sweden, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yangi, a company specializing in renewable packaging solutions, has reached its biggest milestone yet with the market entry of its industrial serial machine platform, Yangi Cellera, introducing its advanced dry forming technology to the packaging industry. This development represents a significant step in scaling Yangi’s dry forming technology for commercial use. It also sets the stage for the full-scale production of fiber-based dry-formed packaging, with commercial-ready solutions available to brands as early as 2026.
Yangi Cellera entering the market underscores Yangi’s ability to provide advanced dry-forming solutions that align with industry needs. This is only the beginning of Yangi’s journey to scale their innovative technology globally, with additional deployments and strategic partnerships already in the pipeline to accelerate the positive impact of their solutions.
Yangi Cellera’s cutting-edge design and engineering are the result of Yangi's strategic collaboration with leading manufacturing partner GDM, part of Coesia group, and AP&T, experts in developing tailored press solutions. Together, these partners combine their deep technological expertise to create a machine designed to enhance performance, quality, and sustainability in fiber-based packaging.
“Building on a decade of R&D in dry forming and extensive data collection from our industrial demo line, the market introduction of Yangi Cellera for full-scale production will provide even deeper insights for continued technological advancements,” says Johann Kaiser, CEO of Yangi. “This milestone sets the stage for the next wave of innovation in dry forming with a continued focus on advancing our dry forming technology to improve sustainability in packaging.”
Yangi’s dry forming technology, Cellera, enables the production of cost-competitive, high-quality, fiber-based packaging that integrates seamlessly into existing recycling systems. By significantly reducing water usage and energy consumption, Yangi’s innovative technology conserves valuable resources. It also reduces CO₂ emissions by up to 70%, offering a far more sustainable alternative to traditional thermoforming and wet molding methods.
With demand for sustainable packaging continuing to surge and new regulations such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) adding pressure for innovative solutions, Yangi Cellera is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping the packaging landscape. Early adopters stand to gain by offering solutions that meet current regulations and anticipate future industry requirements.
Learn more about Yangi’s dry forming technology at www.yangi.se.
Yangi Cellera entering the market underscores Yangi’s ability to provide advanced dry-forming solutions that align with industry needs. This is only the beginning of Yangi’s journey to scale their innovative technology globally, with additional deployments and strategic partnerships already in the pipeline to accelerate the positive impact of their solutions.
Yangi Cellera’s cutting-edge design and engineering are the result of Yangi's strategic collaboration with leading manufacturing partner GDM, part of Coesia group, and AP&T, experts in developing tailored press solutions. Together, these partners combine their deep technological expertise to create a machine designed to enhance performance, quality, and sustainability in fiber-based packaging.
“Building on a decade of R&D in dry forming and extensive data collection from our industrial demo line, the market introduction of Yangi Cellera for full-scale production will provide even deeper insights for continued technological advancements,” says Johann Kaiser, CEO of Yangi. “This milestone sets the stage for the next wave of innovation in dry forming with a continued focus on advancing our dry forming technology to improve sustainability in packaging.”
Yangi’s dry forming technology, Cellera, enables the production of cost-competitive, high-quality, fiber-based packaging that integrates seamlessly into existing recycling systems. By significantly reducing water usage and energy consumption, Yangi’s innovative technology conserves valuable resources. It also reduces CO₂ emissions by up to 70%, offering a far more sustainable alternative to traditional thermoforming and wet molding methods.
With demand for sustainable packaging continuing to surge and new regulations such as the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) adding pressure for innovative solutions, Yangi Cellera is poised to play a pivotal role in reshaping the packaging landscape. Early adopters stand to gain by offering solutions that meet current regulations and anticipate future industry requirements.
Learn more about Yangi’s dry forming technology at www.yangi.se.
Contact
Yangi ABContact
Maxine Genier
+46733550772
https://www.yangi.se/
Maxine Genier
+46733550772
https://www.yangi.se/
Categories