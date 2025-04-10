RAMPF: Boosting Efficiency with Outsourced Sealing, Casting & Bonding Solutions
Assembly Show South: Contract manufacturing services for the automotive, electronics, energy, appliance, lighting, and healthcare sectors – Booth 1351.
Wixom, MI, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is displaying its advanced contract manufacturing services for sealing, casting, and bonding in the automotive, electronics, energy, appliance, lighting, and healthcare sectors at Assembly Show South in Nashville, TN, on April 16 and 17 – Booth 1351.
Key Facts:
1. RAMPF offers premium contract manufacturing services for sealing, casting, and bonding in the automotive, electronics, energy, appliance, lighting, and healthcare sectors.
2. RAMPF is a global leader both for reactive plastic systems based on polyurethane, silicone, and epoxy, as well as automated mixing and dispensing systems.
3. With facilities in Wixom, MI, and Suwanee, GA, and a cross-industry experienced team, RAMPF provides top-tier, highly flexible manufacturing support.
Sealing
• Custom-tailored formed-in-place (FIPG) and formed-in-place foam gaskets (FIPFG) using polyurethane materials applied with high-speed CNC robotic systems. The seals are dispensed directly onto components, expand on-site, and cure rapidly – reducing cycle times and increasing throughput.
• High-performance, application-specific polyurethane seals designed to withstand extreme pressures and temperatures, featuring exceptional chemical resistance.
Casting
• Precise and fast processing of reactive, highly filled, thermally and electrically conductive polymers using proprietary mixing and dispensing systems.
• RAMPF’s high-performance electro casting resins provide long-term protection from environmental exposure and mechanical stress, safeguarding the integrity of sensitive electronics.
Bonding
• Manual or fully automated application of single and multi-component adhesives for structural and functional applications.
• Pre-treatment steps optimize surface adhesion, the integration of curing-on-demand (COD) systems speeds up hardening times, and optical bonding under vacuum ensures flawless, bubble-free display assemblies.
Material and machine from a single source
What sets RAMPF apart is its dual specialization – the company not only develops and manufactures advanced resin systems, but also custom equipment for dispensing these systems. This unique combination results in unmatched efficiency and quality in outsourced production. With facilities in Wixom, MI, and Suwanee, GA, and a cross-industry experienced team, RAMPF provides top-tier, highly flexible manufacturing support with a deep understanding of both materials and processing.
Visit RAMPF at Assembly Show South in Nashville, TN, April 16 and 17 – Booth 1351.
