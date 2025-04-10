Alivia Care Welcomes DeAnna Beverly, DNP, MBA, MSN, as Chief Compliance and Quality Officer
Jacksonville, FL, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Alivia Care is proud to announce the appointment of DeAnna Beverly, DNP, MBA, MSN, as the new Chief Compliance and Quality Officer. With more than 25 years of distinguished healthcare leadership experience, DeAnna brings deep expertise in quality assurance, patient safety, compliance, and hospice and palliative care operations to her new role at Alivia Care.
DeAnna holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice in Executive Leadership, a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration, and a Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Management. Throughout her career, she has made significant contributions to healthcare organizations, including serving as Vice President of Quality & Patient Safety at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville and Vice President of Operations at Haven Hospice.
In addition to her leadership in healthcare operations, DeAnna is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ) and a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS). These certifications reflect her commitment to enhancing quality outcomes, ensuring regulatory compliance, and promoting a culture of safety and reliability within healthcare settings.
"DeAnna's extensive leadership experience, combined with her passion for quality and patient-centered care, will greatly benefit Alivia Care as we continue to elevate our standards of service," said Susan Ponder-Stansel, CEO of Alivia Care, Inc. "We are thrilled to have DeAnna join our team and look forward to her contributions as we further our mission to provide exceptional care to patients and families."
DeAnna has also served as an adjunct professor in nursing leadership and management at the University of Central Florida, where she has shared her expertise and passion for advancing the next generation of healthcare leaders.
As Chief Compliance and Quality Officer, she will lead efforts to ensure compliance with regulatory standards, drive quality improvement initiatives, and promote a safety culture at Alivia Care. Her appointment underscores the organization's commitment to delivering high-quality care while upholding the highest compliance and safety standards. Her leadership and dedication are expected to further strengthen the organization's ability to serve patients and families with compassion, integrity, and excellence.
