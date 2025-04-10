Save the Date for DSI’s 3rd Digital Engineering for Defense Summit
Washington, DC, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Digital Engineering for Defense Summit will bring together leaders from across the DoD, federal government, industry, academia, and other relevant stakeholders this June 25-26 in Washington, DC, to modernize defense engineering and acquisition practices with digital engineering tools, technologies, and processes.
To remain competitive against increasingly advanced adversaries, the United States is committed to delivering the warfighting advantage at speed and scale. To do so, the Department of Defense is prioritizing the modernization of its engineering practices to streamline and accelerate the development of advanced warfighting technologies, weapons, and platforms. DoD Instruction 5000.97 implements the use of digital engineering across acquisition and sustainment lifecycles to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and drive innovation in defense systems.
Topics of Discussion Include:
- Leveraging Digital Tools to Transform How the DoD Approaches Integrated Mission Success.
- Championing Digital Engineering Strategies, Policies, and Practices Across the DoD.
- Leveraging Digital Transformation to Support DAF Acquisitions and Materiel Management.
- Transforming Test & Evaluation to be Faster, More Reliable, and More Efficient with Digital Engineering.
- Efforts to Advance Digital Engineering and Deliver Capabilities to the Warfighter with Speed and Agility.
DSI is now welcoming sponsors and exhibitors to the forum. Contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org to secure your spot.
Those interested in participating in the Digital Engineering for Defense Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/.
Active-duty US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. For more information, contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org for details.
