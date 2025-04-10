DoD/VA & Government Health IT Summit Speakers and Topics of Discussion
Washington, DC, April 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s 28th DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit will bring together leaders from across the VA, DHA, DoD, federal government, and relevant industry stakeholders this May 28-29 in Washington, DC, to explore the benefits and challenges of integrating and ensuring a secure, interoperable federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system for Active-Duty personnel and Veterans.
In the pursuit of fielding solutions that will enable lifelong patient-centered care, this Summit will explore current and future initiatives to support a secure, interoperable health IT approach. Senior leaders at this event will discuss efforts to drive a seamless, unified experience for veterans, improve care and accessibility to Veterans.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Dr. Stephen Ferrara - Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs
Susan Kirsh, MD, SES - Deputy Assistant Undersecretary for Health for Discovery, Education, Affiliate Networks, VA
Pat Flanders, SES - PEO for Medical Systems and Chief Information Officer (J-6), Defense Health Agency
Dr. Yvette Weber, SES - PEO DHMS
William Tinston, SES – Director, FEHRM
Phillip Christy SES - Acting Chief Acquisition Officer & Principal Executive Director for the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction, VA
Anne Lord Bailey, PharmD - Executive Director, Strategic Initiatives Lab, VA
Michael McGinnis, M.D. - Executive Director, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery; Director, Civilian Corps
Topics of Discussion Include:
- Delivering World-Class, Integrated, and Coordinated Healthcare to Veterans.
- Providing Full-spectrum Acquisition Support to DHA, Services, and COCOMs to Ensure Optimized Health Services Across the MHS.
- Driving Toward 2026: Developing a Stronger, More Consistent EHR Rollout That Further Ensures Patient Safety.
- Fielding Technologies and Solutions That Will Optimize the Future of the Federal EHR.
- Improving Accessibility for Veterans Through Innovative Technology Integration.
- Improving the Delivery of Healthcare for Patients and Providers at Lovell HCC.
Sponsor and Exhibit opportunities are available. To secure your spot, contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org.
To learn more about the event, visit https://healthit.dsigroup.org/.
