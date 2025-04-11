PointGenie Launches NFC-Powered Platform to Help Local Businesses Boost Engagement and Visibility
PointGenie’s mobile-first platform empowers restaurants and local venues with NFC tags, dynamic menus, loyalty tools, and analytics — making it easier to grow online presence, drive reviews, and engage customers in real time without extra overhead.
Kissimmee, FL, April 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PointGenie, the mobile-first platform empowering local businesses and enhancing customer discovery, is proud to announce the official launch of its next growth phase— focusing on hyper-local visibility, digital engagement, and seamless customer interaction through NFC tags and dynamic venue tools.
PointGenie is not just another discovery app — it's the future of how people connect with nearby spots, from sushi bars to speakeasies. With its latest rollout, PointGenie equips businesses with NFC-enabled “Genie Tags” that allow customers to instantly access digital menus, leave reviews, follow social media pages, claim rewards, and engage with exclusive offers — all with a single tap.
“We’re excited to help local businesses shine brighter in an increasingly competitive space,” said Eric Azcona, founder of PointGenie. “Business owners spend thousands to get noticed online. With PointGenie, they can increase visibility, manage customer feedback, and launch targeted promotions—without lifting more than a finger.”
As businesses continue to fight for attention across review platforms, PointGenie offers a modern solution: let satisfied customers speak for you, in real-time, through intuitive tech. The platform also allows business owners to easily update digital menus, change pricing on the fly, launch loyalty rewards, and run retargeting campaigns — all from one dashboard.
The platform is currently onboarding restaurants, bars, and cafes across Florida, with a nationwide rollout in view. Early partners are already seeing improved engagement and more positive feedback, even during soft launch.
Currently shipping to businesses across United States, PointGenie offers an easy onboarding process with paid NFC tag kits and access to its business dashboard. Setup takes minutes, and results can be seen almost instantly as businesses begin converting foot traffic into long-term customer relationships.
To learn more, visit https://pointgenie.com
Contact
Pointgenie LLCContact
Eric Azcona
305-497-5941
www.pointgenie.com
Eric Azcona
305-497-5941
www.pointgenie.com
