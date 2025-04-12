Materials & Processing Technology for Cost-Efficient Climbing Hold Manufacturing
Climbing Wall Summit: RAMPF presents polyurethane resin, silicones, tooling boards, and dispensing technology – Booth 305
Wixom, MI, April 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. will showcase its polyurethane resin RAKU® TOOL IE-3092, silicones, tooling boards, and automated dispensing technology for the cost-efficient manufacture of high-performance climbing holds at the Climbing Wall Association Summit in Salt Lake City, UT, April 16 to 18 – Booth 305.
Key Facts
1. RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 is a versatile, easy-to-use polyurethane system, ideal for the quick and efficient in-house production of custom climbing holds using manual or automated processing.
2. For carving new molds, RAMPF provides the high-performance polyurethane tooling boards RAKU® TOOL SB-0064, RAKU® TOOL MB-0670, and RAKU® TOOL WB-0801.
3. For large climbing hold production volumes, RAMPF offers cost-effective, flexible, and reliable contract manufacturing services at its facility in Suwanee, GA.
Industry benchmark – RAKU® TOOL IE-3092
RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 is a versatile polyurethane system for fast, in-house production of custom climbing holds, eliminating the need for outsourcing. It can be processed manually or with automated meter-mix equipment, features an antimicrobial additive, and offers a simple 1:1 mix ratio by volume for easy pouring into silicone molds. The resin cures at room temperature and can be degassed and pressure-cured for optimal results.
Key features of RAKU® TOOL IE-3092:
• Excellent abrasion and impact resistance
• Fine surface structure and high molding accuracy
• Antimicrobial properties to combat bacteria
• Multiple work times with a quick cure schedule
Available in various industry-standard colors, RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 can be pigmented easily and ordered in quantities ranging from quart kits to 275-gallon totes, catering to both home-wall users and high-output manufacturers. Additionally, RAMPF offers a wide range of vibrant pigments, mold releases, and silicone rubber for molding.
Precision and versatility – RAKU® TOOL Silicones
RAMPF’s silicones cater to diverse mold-making needs with precision and versatility. Available in tin- and platinum-based cures, they offer a wide range of Shore values for specific applications, including translucent options for better visibility during mold filling.
To add longevity and value to silicone tooling, RAMPF offers an extensive selection of Stoner Mold Release agents. Sealing the mold and maintaining a conditioned surface increases part output per mold and extends the lifespan of the silicone tooling.
Outstanding mechanical properties and highest quality – RAKU® TOOL Tooling Boards
For carving new molds, RAMPF offers high-performance polyurethane tooling boards. These combine top quality with excellent mechanical properties, are easy to mill on CNC machines, and provide fine surface finishes and good dimensional stability.
RAKU® TOOL SB-0064
• Very lightweight
• Easily shaped
• Available in block sizes and full sheets
RAKU® TOOL MB-0670
• Fine surface structure
• Excellent milling characteristics
• Easy to seal and varnish
RAKU® TOOL WB-0801
• Enhanced heat tolerance up to 200°F and low coefficient of thermal expansion
• Ideal for creating large "macros" in thermoforming production tooling
• Efficient laminating using adhesive that matches the board’s physical properties
Fast, cost-efficient, flexible – Contract manufacturing by RAMPf
Climbing hold manufacturers with higher volumes benefit from RAMPF’s contract manufacturing services. The company uses proprietary, automated mixing and dispensing systems for the fast, cost-efficient, and flexible manufacture of high-performance climbing holds at its facility in Suwanee, GA.
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at Climbing Wall Association Summit in Salt Lake City, UT, from April 16 to 18 – Booth 305.
Key Facts
1. RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 is a versatile, easy-to-use polyurethane system, ideal for the quick and efficient in-house production of custom climbing holds using manual or automated processing.
2. For carving new molds, RAMPF provides the high-performance polyurethane tooling boards RAKU® TOOL SB-0064, RAKU® TOOL MB-0670, and RAKU® TOOL WB-0801.
3. For large climbing hold production volumes, RAMPF offers cost-effective, flexible, and reliable contract manufacturing services at its facility in Suwanee, GA.
Industry benchmark – RAKU® TOOL IE-3092
RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 is a versatile polyurethane system for fast, in-house production of custom climbing holds, eliminating the need for outsourcing. It can be processed manually or with automated meter-mix equipment, features an antimicrobial additive, and offers a simple 1:1 mix ratio by volume for easy pouring into silicone molds. The resin cures at room temperature and can be degassed and pressure-cured for optimal results.
Key features of RAKU® TOOL IE-3092:
• Excellent abrasion and impact resistance
• Fine surface structure and high molding accuracy
• Antimicrobial properties to combat bacteria
• Multiple work times with a quick cure schedule
Available in various industry-standard colors, RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 can be pigmented easily and ordered in quantities ranging from quart kits to 275-gallon totes, catering to both home-wall users and high-output manufacturers. Additionally, RAMPF offers a wide range of vibrant pigments, mold releases, and silicone rubber for molding.
Precision and versatility – RAKU® TOOL Silicones
RAMPF’s silicones cater to diverse mold-making needs with precision and versatility. Available in tin- and platinum-based cures, they offer a wide range of Shore values for specific applications, including translucent options for better visibility during mold filling.
To add longevity and value to silicone tooling, RAMPF offers an extensive selection of Stoner Mold Release agents. Sealing the mold and maintaining a conditioned surface increases part output per mold and extends the lifespan of the silicone tooling.
Outstanding mechanical properties and highest quality – RAKU® TOOL Tooling Boards
For carving new molds, RAMPF offers high-performance polyurethane tooling boards. These combine top quality with excellent mechanical properties, are easy to mill on CNC machines, and provide fine surface finishes and good dimensional stability.
RAKU® TOOL SB-0064
• Very lightweight
• Easily shaped
• Available in block sizes and full sheets
RAKU® TOOL MB-0670
• Fine surface structure
• Excellent milling characteristics
• Easy to seal and varnish
RAKU® TOOL WB-0801
• Enhanced heat tolerance up to 200°F and low coefficient of thermal expansion
• Ideal for creating large "macros" in thermoforming production tooling
• Efficient laminating using adhesive that matches the board’s physical properties
Fast, cost-efficient, flexible – Contract manufacturing by RAMPf
Climbing hold manufacturers with higher volumes benefit from RAMPF’s contract manufacturing services. The company uses proprietary, automated mixing and dispensing systems for the fast, cost-efficient, and flexible manufacture of high-performance climbing holds at its facility in Suwanee, GA.
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at Climbing Wall Association Summit in Salt Lake City, UT, from April 16 to 18 – Booth 305.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories