Unlock the Science of Feelings with Bear and Bee Productions’ "What Are Emotions?"
Corona, CA, April 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bear and Bee Productions proudly presents What Are Emotions?!, a captivating episode from the family-friendly web series, The Talky Talk Show. This exploration of emotions is designed to educate and entertain, making complex ideas accessible to children, parents, and educators alike.
Tawanna Cullen, filmmaker and founder of Bear and Bee Productions, proudly presents What Are Emotions?!. Together with actress Helaina Cullen and Fia Cullen, this family-driven dynamic has crafted an inspiring episode that blends vibrant visuals, engaging storytelling, and meaningful educational themes to captivate audiences around the globe.
What Are Emotions?! has already garnered attention from educators, parents, and social-emotional advocates, earning an official selection at Colortape Internationals. This recognition underscores the episode's unique blend of education and entertainment, inspiring young audiences to explore their emotional landscapes with curiosity and confidence.
In this engaging and family-friendly episode, hosts Helaina and Fia Cullen guide children through an exciting journey into the science and significance of emotions.
Through colorful graphics, relatable storytelling, and plenty of laughs, What Are Emotions?! transforms complex topics like emotional intelligence and neurotransmitters — serotonin, dopamine, oxytocin, and epinephrine — into easy-to-grasp concepts for kids. Perfect for social-emotional learning (SEL), this episode invites viewers to discover the roles and wonders of happiness, sadness, anger, and more.
The fun doesn't stop at learning. The episode wraps up with a hilarious blooper reel, providing kids and families extra laughs while driving home the importance of balancing education and entertainment. Parents, educators, and curious minds will appreciate this unique blend of science, storytelling, and fun.
About The Talky Talk Show The Talky Talk Show is a family-oriented web series committed to bringing educational and entertaining content to children and families. With each episode, the series strives to foster meaningful learning and inspire confidence in viewers of all ages.
Director’s Statement The Talky Talk Show is a passion project born out of love for creativity, education, and family collaboration. By incorporating elements of emotional intelligence and mindfulness, Tawanna aims to empower children with tools to understand themselves and the world around them. With bloopers at the end of each episode, they remind viewers that learning and creating can be fun and lighthearted. They hope The Talky Talk Show leaves children and families smiling, thinking, and feeling inspired.
Contact
Tawanna Cullen
951-729-9608
https://www.bearandbeeproductions.com/
