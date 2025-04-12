Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Houston, TX, April 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In this expanded role, Felts will oversee hotel operations, enhance guest experience strategies, and drive operational excellence across the company’s growing hospitality portfolio.
Felts has been a key contributor to Dalwadi Hospitality Management, bringing over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry. As Director of Operations, she played a pivotal role in optimizing hotel management strategies, improving operational efficiencies, and spearheading guest satisfaction initiatives that contributed to the company’s growth and success.
“Tonyia’s leadership and dedication to hospitality operations excellence have been instrumental in our continued expansion,” said Sumit Dalwadi, President of Dalwadi Hospitality Management. “Her promotion to Vice President of Operations reflects her exceptional expertise and commitment to driving innovation in hotel management. We are confident that under her leadership, our portfolio will continue to grow and set new benchmarks in the hospitality sector.”
As Vice President of Operations, Felts will focus on strategic hotel operations, enhancing team development, and ensuring Dalwadi Hospitality Management remains at the forefront of hospitality innovation. She will also play a key role in expanding the company’s hotel portfolio through new property acquisitions and operational enhancements.
“I am honored to take on this leadership role and continue working with our exceptional team to deliver outstanding hotel experiences,” said Tonyia Felts. “I look forward to driving initiatives that strengthen our brand, elevate our guest service standards, and reinforce our commitment to hospitality excellence.”
About Dalwadi Hospitality Management
Dalwadi Hospitality Management is a leading hotel management company dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences through quality service, operational efficiency, and innovation. With a focus on hotel development, operations, and strategic growth, Dalwadi Hospitality Management continues to expand its footprint in the hospitality industry.
For more information about Dalwadi Hospitality Management and its leadership team, visit www.dalwadi.com or contact itsbetter@dalwadi.com.
Tonyia Felts
346-289-4114
www.dalwadi.com
