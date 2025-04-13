Testrite Holdings LLC in Hackensack, NJ Now Offers In-House Powder Coating
Testrite Visual is a leading manufacturer in visual display products based in Hackensack, NJ. The company prides itself on delivering the top of line products for brands & retailers. Testrite OEM manufactures parts for other companies products as an Original Equipment Manufacturer.
Hackensack, NJ, April 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Holdings is proud to announce the startup of its sustainability oriented powder coating facility in Hackensack NJ, providing customers with products that have enhanced durability, superior finish, and reduced environmental impact. impact
Powder coating has quickly become the go-to finishing technique for visual display products. Unlike conventional liquid coatings, powder coating uses no solvents and has no Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). Powder coating uses a powder that is electrostatically drawn to the parts, limited waste, and then cured with heat in their high efficiency ovens. This process results in a smooth, durable finish that resists scratches, fading, and corrosion.
“We are excited to offer our clients in-house metal finishing that not only meets the aesthetic demands of retail today, but also contributes to a more sustainable future,” said Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Holdings LLC. “Our customers can feel really good about buying parts powder coated at Testrite. This investment is a win-win & supports so many of our green initiatives."
Customers of Testrite Visual and Testrite OEM, divisions of Testrite Holdings, have for weeks been receiving parts powder coated in Testrite’s new facility. In house powder coating means faster turn times, better quality control, and even more competitive pricing, while unlocking a whole new world of customization opportunities.
Testrite’s Powder Coating operation was built to be at the leading edge of sustainability:
Energy Efficiency: Testrite’s brand new powder coat ovens are highly efficient and heavily insulated, reducing the amount of energy required to dry and cure parts, reducing the carbon footprint of all the parts we coat. The wash chemistry is designed to run at lower temperatures, and paired with a highly efficient heat exchanger, significantly lowers the energy needed to clean the parts prior to coating.
Water Efficiency: Testrite’s automated washing operation recycles, filters, and re-uses the same water over and over again. This results in the entire powder coat operation using less water in a day than a 2 family home.
Sustainable Chemistry: Testrite is using a phosphate free chemistry for cleaning the parts prior to powder coating. Phosphorus pollutes waterways and fuels algal blooms. This chemistry also runs at a lower temperature than iron phosphate making it an easy choice for companies that care about the environment.
Testrite Holdings LLC offers stand alone custom powder coating services to companies and manufacturers in New York and New Jersey. “Our state-of-the-art equipment and skilled technicians allow us to handle large volumes of powder coating with precision and efficiency,” said Jeffrey Rubin.
As demand for eco-friendly and high-performance coatings continues to grow, Testrite remains committed to providing top-quality solutions that exceed customer expectations while promoting sustainable practices.
