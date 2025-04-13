RX Japan Readies to Welcome 15,000 Visitors to International Jewellery Kobe 2025
Tokyo, Japan, April 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan is back with International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2025, set to take place from May 15-17 at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall.
As one of Western Japan's largest mid-year jewellery show, IJK 2025 is poised to welcome over 15,000 global visitors, reinforcing its reputation as a global event for aficionados worldwide.
This gathering not only highlights the finest in their craftsmanship but also serves as a platform for cultural exchange and innovation within the industry.
A Showcase of Creativity and Craftsmanship
IJK 2025 sets the stage to be the melting pot of cultures and creativity, with exhibitors and visitors from Japan and around the world. This international gathering will feature a diverse array of jewellery offerings, including Japan's newest designs, crafted with the country's renowned delicate and cutting-edge technology.
The event will also showcase a variety of diamonds, from fine-coloured diamonds like yellow, pink, and black, to competitively priced diamond jewellery in various sizes and colours. This diversity ensures that there is something for every taste and budget.
Gemstones and Pearls
Gemstone enthusiasts can explore an extensive selection of precious and semi-precious stones, including emeralds, rubies, sapphires, jades, corals, and tourmalines. The show will also feature multi-coloured crafted gemstone jewellery, offering a visual feast for attendees.
As Kobe is known as the "Pearl City," visitors can expect a wide selection of pearls, with leading Japanese pearl companies presenting akoya, south sea, freshwater, mabe, conch, and keshi pearls. This focus on pearls not only highlights Kobe's rich heritage but also underscores the city's role in the global pearl industry.
Japan: A Jewel in the Global Market
Japan's position as the third largest jewellery market in the world is a testament to its rich history in jewellery making. The country's commitment to quality and innovation is evident in the pieces that will be on display at IJK 2025.
RX Japan's strategic decision to host IJK in May, alongside the International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) in January and IJT Autumn in October, underscores this commitment.
"By hosting IJK in the mid-year, we provide a unique platform for international and domestic exhibitors to showcase their latest collections and innovations," said Mr. Yoshihito Waki, IJK Show Director. "This timing allows us to cater to the evolving needs of the global jewellery market and strengthen our position as a respected trade show outside Japan."
IJK 2025 will feature over 460 exhibitors and more than 880,000 of the latest jewellery pieces, offering opportunities for the 14,000 expected buyers to source jewellery and forge business connections.
Visit https://bit.ly/429nSaR for more information.
Contact
RX JapanContact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/kobe/en-gb.html
