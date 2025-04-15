GoldGro Releases New "Ireland vs. US" Report for High-Net-Worth Individuals
Dublin, Ireland, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GoldGro Limited has announced the release of a new 2025 report titled "Ireland vs. US: The Exclusive Advantage - A Data-Driven Guide for High-Net-Worth Individuals." The analysis examines relocation considerations between Ireland and the United States, coming as Ireland's passport recently achieved the #1 global ranking according to the 2025 Nomad Passport Index, coinciding with growing economic uncertainty from recent US tariff policies.
The report analyzes several key factors affecting relocation decisions for financially independent individuals:
- Global Mobility: The analysis highlights Ireland's rise to the top position in global passport rankings. According to the 2025 Nomad Passport Index by Nomad Capitalist, the Irish passport now provides visa-free access to 188 countries, surpassing traditional leaders including Switzerland and Singapore.
- Quality of Life Metrics: The report presents comparative data showing Ireland's performance in work-life balance, environmental quality, and overall life satisfaction metrics relative to the United States. The analysis includes statistics on crime rates, education options, and cultural accessibility.
- Healthcare Systems: The report examines Ireland's dual healthcare system, comparing private care costs with equivalent services in the US market. Cost comparisons and access metrics for specialist care are included in the analysis.
- Property Market Analysis: A section of the report focuses on luxury real estate valuations, comparing equivalent properties in premier Irish and US locations. The analysis provides data on market conditions in Dublin's residential neighborhoods and historic country estates.
- Tax Considerations: The report includes an examination of Ireland's non-domiciled tax treatment for internationally mobile individuals. This section presents scenarios comparing tax implications for various income levels and asset types across both jurisdictions.
The report's release coincides with increasing international interest in strategic relocation options. The complete analysis is available to qualified individuals considering Irish residency through GoldGro's website.
About GoldGro Limited:
Founded in 2020, GoldGro Limited specializes in Irish residency solutions for high-net-worth individuals. The company offers advisory services for Stamp 0 visa applications, property acquisition, and relocation planning. GoldGro is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
The report analyzes several key factors affecting relocation decisions for financially independent individuals:
- Global Mobility: The analysis highlights Ireland's rise to the top position in global passport rankings. According to the 2025 Nomad Passport Index by Nomad Capitalist, the Irish passport now provides visa-free access to 188 countries, surpassing traditional leaders including Switzerland and Singapore.
- Quality of Life Metrics: The report presents comparative data showing Ireland's performance in work-life balance, environmental quality, and overall life satisfaction metrics relative to the United States. The analysis includes statistics on crime rates, education options, and cultural accessibility.
- Healthcare Systems: The report examines Ireland's dual healthcare system, comparing private care costs with equivalent services in the US market. Cost comparisons and access metrics for specialist care are included in the analysis.
- Property Market Analysis: A section of the report focuses on luxury real estate valuations, comparing equivalent properties in premier Irish and US locations. The analysis provides data on market conditions in Dublin's residential neighborhoods and historic country estates.
- Tax Considerations: The report includes an examination of Ireland's non-domiciled tax treatment for internationally mobile individuals. This section presents scenarios comparing tax implications for various income levels and asset types across both jurisdictions.
The report's release coincides with increasing international interest in strategic relocation options. The complete analysis is available to qualified individuals considering Irish residency through GoldGro's website.
About GoldGro Limited:
Founded in 2020, GoldGro Limited specializes in Irish residency solutions for high-net-worth individuals. The company offers advisory services for Stamp 0 visa applications, property acquisition, and relocation planning. GoldGro is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Contact
GoldGro LimitedContact
James Farrelly
003531800100012
https://goldgro.com
James Farrelly
003531800100012
https://goldgro.com
Categories