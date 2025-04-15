Ember Group Consulting & Ember Group Search Bolsters Talent Acquisition Capabilities with Appointment of Taylor Morrison as VP of Talent & MD of Ember Group Search
Ember Group appoints Taylor Morrison as VP of Talent & Managing Director of Ember Group Search. With 20+ years of global talent acquisition experience, Taylor will lead the firm's talent acquisition function, focusing on identifying and retaining top talent to drive business growth and spark careers.
Charlotte, NC, April 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ember Group Consulting LLC, a global consulting firm specializing in organizational transformation and adaptive workforce solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Morrison as Vice President of Talent & Managing Director of Ember Group Search. This strategic addition underscores the firm's commitment to igniting sustainable change and empowering teams to achieve their full potential.
With over 20 years of extensive global experience in talent acquisition, Taylor brings a proven track record of delivering exceptional talent solutions for leading organizations. His expertise in building robust talent pipelines, developing innovative process optimization strategies, and managing high-performing teams will be instrumental in driving Ember Group Consulting's growth and success.
"We Spark, You Ignite! We're thrilled to welcome Taylor to the Ember Group team," said Rochelle Rivas, CEO of Ember. "Taylor's expertise and passion for talent acquisition will be a game-changer for our organization. We're excited to leverage his skills to spark careers and ignite transformation for our clients and team members alike,” said Clint Watson, President of Ember.
As VP of Talent & Managing Director of Ember Group Search, Taylor will lead the talent acquisition function globally, focusing on identifying, developing, and retaining top talent. His appointment is a testament to Ember Group Consulting's commitment to building a high-performing team that can drive sustainable success for its clients.
"I'm excited to join the Ember Group Consulting team and contribute to the firm's mission of igniting transformational and sustainable change within organizations," said Taylor Morrison. "I'm looking forward to working with the team to spark careers and drive business growth."
About Ember Group Consulting
Ember Group Consulting is a leading global management consulting firm that partners with visionary leaders to ignite transformational and sustainable change within organizations. The firm’s team of experienced consultants provides tailored solutions to empower teams, fuel innovation, and achieve sustainable success.
About Ember Group Search
Ember Group Search: Elevating Leadership Excellence. At Ember Group Search, we’re more than just a search firm — we’re your partners in unlocking extraordinary leadership. We believe that great organizations are built by exceptional leaders who bring vision, expertise, and the ability to inspire meaningful change. Our exclusive executive search practice partners with you to identify and attract the extraordinary individuals who will shape your future and elevate your business to new heights. With a deep understanding of various industries and a personalized approach, we ignite leadership excellence by finding the right leaders who possess a unique blend of vision, expertise, and influence. Our commitment to excellence, discretion, and confidentiality ensures we deliver outstanding results and exceed your expectations.
For more information, please visit http://www.embergroupconsulting.com or email connect@embergroupconsulting.com.
Contact
Clint Watson
704-772-1596
www.embergroupconsulting.com
