Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between CMG, Inc. and Willow Creek Partners
Kirkwood, MO, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful sale of CMG, Inc. to Willow Creek Partners.
The seller, CMG, Inc., was founded in 2005 and employs over 25 employees in their Kirkwood, Missouri facility. CMG offers construction management solutions for restaurants and retailers to improve their brands with new stores, renovations, and multi-unit rollout programs. CMG provides project management services by working with a variety of general contractors, architects, and engineers in North America.
Over the past several years, CMG has completed successful development programs for multiple startup companies in new industry sectors, including entertainment, veterinary, and medical projects with high-end design and new technology.
The buyer, Willow Creek Partners, is a private equity firm based out of Tysons, Virginia, with a focus on investments across real estate, government contracting, and business and consumer services. Willow Creek Partners focus on identifying investment opportunities that others might miss, emphasizing a flexible investment approach and a commitment to building long-term value for their stakeholders.
“The team at CMG built an incredible, resilient business since 2005. They have worked with some of the top brands across the US and Cananda which made them a prime target for acquisition. It was a pleasure getting to know the team and their goals throughout the acquisition process. We wish them well with their new chapter with Willow Creek Partners”
– Matthew Kekelis, Managing Director, Benchmark International
