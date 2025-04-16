Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 7th Human Performance & Biosystems Summit
The total health and fitness community will convene on June 11-12, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Human Performance and Biosystems Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers from across the DoD, Military Research Labs, Industry, and Academia for in-depth discussions on the latest advancements and innovations in human performance capabilities that ensure the peak performance and health of the Warfighter. The 2025 Summit will address how the Military Services are effectively maximizing Warfighter potential and maintaining their peak physical and mental performance by prioritizing the significance of the physical, mental, spiritual, nutritional, and sleep fitness.
Attendees will have the opportunity to listen and engage with senior leaders as they explore strategies and initiatives on promoting holistic wellness programs for the long-term physical and mental well-being of Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians, and Airmen both on and off the battlefield.
Moderator:
· Dr. Elizabeth Van Winkle Former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, Executive Director, Office of Force Resiliency
2025 Confirmed Speakers
· LTG David Francis, USA Deputy Commanding General, TRADOC
· MG Patricia R. Wallace, USA Commanding General, 81st Readiness Division, U.S. Army Reserve
· BGen Maura Hennigan, USMC Commanding General, 2nd Marine Logistics Group
· Dr. Tim Hoyt, SES Acting Executive Director of Force Resiliency, PUSD P&R
· Dr. Terry M. Rauch, Director of Research and Development for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight
· Hon. Rob Wilkins Former Member, President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition
· Dr. Jeff Leggit, Director, Consortium for Health & Military Performance
· Brian McGuire, Head, Human Performance Branch, USMC
· Dr. Hayley Davison Reynolds Group Leader, Human and Health Performance Group, MIT
· Dr. Bradley C. Nindl Director, Neuromuscular Research Laboratory/Warrior Human Performance Research Center, University of Pittsburgh
· Dr. Michael Vignos, Senior Scientist, Human Performance and Biomechanics Group, JHU APL
· Dr. Mark Dertzbaugh Former Principal Assistant for Research & Technology, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command
· Dhruv Seshardi Assistant Professor, Bioengineering, Lehigh University
2025 Topics of Discussion
- Building & Sustaining the Next Generation of Army Forces Through Improved Human Performance
· - Achieving Elite Warrior Toughness for Sustained Naval Mission Success
· - Readying Soldiers for All Battlespaces Through H2F Performance Programs
- Implementing Initiatives to Strengthen and Promote the Resiliency and Readiness of the Total Force
· - Fusing Wearable Biotech with Data Analytics to Enhance the Human Performance of the Warfighter
· - Optimizing Warfighter Mission and Family Readiness Through Holistic Health Approaches
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201-987-1803.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Attendees will have the opportunity to listen and engage with senior leaders as they explore strategies and initiatives on promoting holistic wellness programs for the long-term physical and mental well-being of Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians, and Airmen both on and off the battlefield.
Moderator:
· Dr. Elizabeth Van Winkle Former Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, Executive Director, Office of Force Resiliency
2025 Confirmed Speakers
· LTG David Francis, USA Deputy Commanding General, TRADOC
· MG Patricia R. Wallace, USA Commanding General, 81st Readiness Division, U.S. Army Reserve
· BGen Maura Hennigan, USMC Commanding General, 2nd Marine Logistics Group
· Dr. Tim Hoyt, SES Acting Executive Director of Force Resiliency, PUSD P&R
· Dr. Terry M. Rauch, Director of Research and Development for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight
· Hon. Rob Wilkins Former Member, President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition
· Dr. Jeff Leggit, Director, Consortium for Health & Military Performance
· Brian McGuire, Head, Human Performance Branch, USMC
· Dr. Hayley Davison Reynolds Group Leader, Human and Health Performance Group, MIT
· Dr. Bradley C. Nindl Director, Neuromuscular Research Laboratory/Warrior Human Performance Research Center, University of Pittsburgh
· Dr. Michael Vignos, Senior Scientist, Human Performance and Biomechanics Group, JHU APL
· Dr. Mark Dertzbaugh Former Principal Assistant for Research & Technology, U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command
· Dhruv Seshardi Assistant Professor, Bioengineering, Lehigh University
2025 Topics of Discussion
- Building & Sustaining the Next Generation of Army Forces Through Improved Human Performance
· - Achieving Elite Warrior Toughness for Sustained Naval Mission Success
· - Readying Soldiers for All Battlespaces Through H2F Performance Programs
- Implementing Initiatives to Strengthen and Promote the Resiliency and Readiness of the Total Force
· - Fusing Wearable Biotech with Data Analytics to Enhance the Human Performance of the Warfighter
· - Optimizing Warfighter Mission and Family Readiness Through Holistic Health Approaches
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or 201-987-1803.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Jessica Joaquim
201.824.0077
https://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/
Jessica Joaquim
201.824.0077
https://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/
Categories