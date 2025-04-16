VSM Managed Sunflower ACO Aligns with Accountable for Health to Strengthen National ACO Collaboration
New Membership Enhances Patient-Centered Care and Promotes Cost-Efficient Healthcare Models Nationwide
Miramar, FL, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Value Services Management (VSM) is proud to announce that Sunflower ACO, managed by VSM, has officially joined Accountable for Health (A4H), a national leader in advancing accountable care models. This membership is a pivotal move in Sunflower ACO’s mission to drive innovation in healthcare, enhance patient outcomes, and reduce costs across diverse healthcare systems.
As part of VSM’s continued focus on revolutionizing healthcare delivery, Sunflower ACO is focused on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. By joining A4H, Sunflower ACO is further strengthening its ability to streamline care coordination, promote integrated models, and ensure cost-effective solutions while enhancing health outcomes.
“We’re thrilled that Sunflower ACO has joined Accountable for Health,” said Dan Roberts, CEO of Value Services Management. “This membership represents a critical step forward in our commitment to providing coordinated, efficient care that not only improves patient health but also reduces waste and inefficiencies in the healthcare system. A4H provides the resources and advocacy needed to help us lead the way in transforming healthcare for the better.”
Accountable for Health brings together a coalition of innovators, including organizations like Guidehealth and Camden Coalition, who are reshaping healthcare delivery nationwide. The organization’s focus on reducing fragmentation and advancing integrated, value-based care models directly supports Sunflower ACO’s goals to enhance patient care and improve healthcare systems.
“We’re truly grateful that VSM trusts us to work alongside their managed ACO, Sunflower ACO, and we are excited to collaborate closely on improving healthcare delivery and outcomes,” said Mara McDermott, CEO of Accountable for Health. “Sunflower ACO’s patient-centered approach aligns perfectly with our goal of transforming healthcare into a more efficient, accountable system. We also look forward to partnering with future ACOs that VSM will manage as we continue to expand the reach and impact of value-based care across the country.”
With Sunflower ACO’s membership, A4H and VSM are poised to drive systemic change that aligns healthcare providers’ incentives with patient health and long-term wellness.
About Value Services Management (VSM)
Value Services Management (VSM) is a premier healthcare management and consulting firm dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery through operational excellence and innovative solutions. VSM partners with healthcare organizations to implement value-based care models, improve patient outcomes, and optimize cost-efficiency. By providing strategic guidance and management support, VSM helps organizations streamline operations, enhance care coordination, and navigate the evolving healthcare landscape. For more information, visit www.valueservicesmgmt.com.
About Accountable for Health (A4H)
Accountable for Health (A4H) is a national advocacy organization committed to accelerating the adoption of accountable care models to improve healthcare quality, outcomes, and cost efficiency. A4H represents a diverse coalition of stakeholders working to transform healthcare delivery across multiple payer systems and healthcare models. For more information, visit https://accountableforhealth.org.
About Sunflower ACO
Sunflower ACO is an Accountable Care Organization committed to improving healthcare outcomes through patient-centered, value-based care. Managed by VSM, Sunflower ACO collaborates with healthcare providers to optimize care coordination, reduce costs, and deliver better patient experiences. For more information, visit www.SunflowerACO.com.
As part of VSM’s continued focus on revolutionizing healthcare delivery, Sunflower ACO is focused on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. By joining A4H, Sunflower ACO is further strengthening its ability to streamline care coordination, promote integrated models, and ensure cost-effective solutions while enhancing health outcomes.
“We’re thrilled that Sunflower ACO has joined Accountable for Health,” said Dan Roberts, CEO of Value Services Management. “This membership represents a critical step forward in our commitment to providing coordinated, efficient care that not only improves patient health but also reduces waste and inefficiencies in the healthcare system. A4H provides the resources and advocacy needed to help us lead the way in transforming healthcare for the better.”
Accountable for Health brings together a coalition of innovators, including organizations like Guidehealth and Camden Coalition, who are reshaping healthcare delivery nationwide. The organization’s focus on reducing fragmentation and advancing integrated, value-based care models directly supports Sunflower ACO’s goals to enhance patient care and improve healthcare systems.
“We’re truly grateful that VSM trusts us to work alongside their managed ACO, Sunflower ACO, and we are excited to collaborate closely on improving healthcare delivery and outcomes,” said Mara McDermott, CEO of Accountable for Health. “Sunflower ACO’s patient-centered approach aligns perfectly with our goal of transforming healthcare into a more efficient, accountable system. We also look forward to partnering with future ACOs that VSM will manage as we continue to expand the reach and impact of value-based care across the country.”
With Sunflower ACO’s membership, A4H and VSM are poised to drive systemic change that aligns healthcare providers’ incentives with patient health and long-term wellness.
About Value Services Management (VSM)
Value Services Management (VSM) is a premier healthcare management and consulting firm dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery through operational excellence and innovative solutions. VSM partners with healthcare organizations to implement value-based care models, improve patient outcomes, and optimize cost-efficiency. By providing strategic guidance and management support, VSM helps organizations streamline operations, enhance care coordination, and navigate the evolving healthcare landscape. For more information, visit www.valueservicesmgmt.com.
About Accountable for Health (A4H)
Accountable for Health (A4H) is a national advocacy organization committed to accelerating the adoption of accountable care models to improve healthcare quality, outcomes, and cost efficiency. A4H represents a diverse coalition of stakeholders working to transform healthcare delivery across multiple payer systems and healthcare models. For more information, visit https://accountableforhealth.org.
About Sunflower ACO
Sunflower ACO is an Accountable Care Organization committed to improving healthcare outcomes through patient-centered, value-based care. Managed by VSM, Sunflower ACO collaborates with healthcare providers to optimize care coordination, reduce costs, and deliver better patient experiences. For more information, visit www.SunflowerACO.com.
Contact
Value Service Management GroupContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.valueservicesmgmt.com
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.valueservicesmgmt.com
Categories