Palm Bay Junk Removal Company Rolls Out Sleek New Website
Makin’ Space Junk Removal, based in Palm Bay, FL, has launched a new website to better serve customers across the Space Coast. Designed by Prospect Genius, the site offers improved mobile responsiveness, service listings, and customer testimonials.
Palm Bay, FL, April 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Makin’ Space Junk Removal, a family-owned business serving Florida’s Space Coast, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website. With a modern aesthetic, mobile-friendly layout, and easy navigation, the site is now live and ready to connect more local residents with the company’s full suite of junk removal and light demolition services.
The new website makes it easy for visitors to learn about the company’s services, including furniture removal, yard waste removal, appliance removal, and hot tub removal. The site also details their property cleanout offerings—like hoarder, eviction, and foreclosure cleanouts—as well as light demolition services for sheds, decks, cabinets, and more.
The website was developed by Prospect Genius, a small business marketing company based in Albany, NY. It includes an optimized contact page, integrated customer testimonials, and fast-loading pages that work seamlessly on desktops, tablets, and smartphones.
“We know how important it is for service businesses like Makin’ Space Junk Removal to have a strong digital presence,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “This website gives them a professional online home that not only showcases their services, but also makes it easier for customers to reach out and request a quote.”
Makin’ Space Junk Removal is licensed and insured, and they proudly offer a 10% discount to veterans and first responders. The company serves customers throughout the Space Coast region, including Melbourne, Cocoa Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, Merritt Island, Satellite Beach, and surrounding areas.
To explore the new website and learn more about Makin’ Space Junk Removal’s services, visit www.makinspacejunkremoval.com.
Contact
Jeff Jones
(321) 341-7910
https://www.makinspacejunkremoval.com/
