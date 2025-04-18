OSI Ranked 3rd Largest Latino-Owned Business in Silicon Valley by Silicon Valley Business Journal
OSI Engineering, a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, is pleased to announce that the company was ranked the 3rd Largest Latinx-owned businesses in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal moving up in ranking from 6th over previous year.
Santa Clara, CA, April 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OSI Engineering, a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, is pleased to announce that the company was ranked the 3rd Largest Latinx-owned businesses in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal for 2024 moving up in ranking from 6th over previous year.
OSI Engineering is dedicated to empowering global technology firms with the innovation and expertise needed to deliver cutting-edge products and solutions that drive the digital age and the new experience economy. Since 2010, OSI Engineering has consistently offered top-tier Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world's most renowned companies, including startups and Forbes 100 companies.
“Being recognized for the fifth consecutive year as one of the largest Latino-owned businesses in Silicon Valley is an incredible honor,” said Javier Diaz, CEO of OSI Engineering. “This recognition reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation, and social impact. It’s a direct result of our team’s passion, dedication, and company culture that guides everything we do. We will continue to focus on advancing innovative technology and empowering our clients to grow and lead in their industries.”
In addition to this recognition, OSI continues to expand its corporate social responsibility efforts. The company is actively supporting initiatives aimed at promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEAM) education and providing resources for students of all backgrounds to enter and excel in high-technology. These initiatives include Board of Director positions, partnerships with local schools and universities, non-profits, scholarship programs, and mentorship opportunities designed to cultivate the next generation of technology leaders.
For more information about OSI, please visit https://osiengineering.com/.
About OSI Engineering
OSI Engineering is a leading Technology Workforce Solutions provider across the globe. The company develops, implements, and manages workforce solutions through every stage of the product lifecycle, from early application development through final production, delivering the highest-level technology solutions. Our capabilities include managed service programs, contingent workforce services, and recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) solutions.
Media Contact
Michael Martinez
Chief Communications Officer
www.michael@adelantecommunications.com
408-391-8331
